Darren Chester was concerned about pushing the “extreme right wing” within the Nationals while taking a break from the party room

National Assembly MP Darren Chester says part of his decision to take a break from the party is because of the “very strong right-wing agenda”, which he believes other members are pushing.

Yesterday Chester confirmed that he would not attend meetings in the party hall due to his frustration and concern about leadership within the party.

Speaking today, the Victorian MP described the leadership as “dysfunctional” and said his efforts to raise issues regarding the comments other MPs had made had fallen on deaf ears.

“These are some of the comments from colleagues, especially about the withdrawal from Afghanistan and some comments about the protests in Victoria,” he said.

“I found them very useless and after I was asked not to do them privately, then they went on, I felt I was not supported in trying to moderate our voice.

“My concern and frustration has been that there are some who want to push a very strong right-wing agenda, which is not something I am comfortable with.”

Chester has been publicly critical of his Queensland counterpart George Christensen, who last week suggested Victoria Police officers should be arrested for using “excessive force” against protesters in Melbourne.

Former Minister of Veterans Affairs, who was ousted from the Cabinet when Barnaby Joyce resumed leadership in July, also criticized Queensland Sen. Matt Canavan for comments made after the withdrawal from Kabul, describing them as “offensive” and “disrespectful.” .

“I’m worried about where some on the other side of the party want to take the National Party,” Chester said.

“I think Nationalshave has a great future if we represent the core values ​​of the region, and this is not the extreme right wing that others seek to represent.”

Chester said he had not yet spoken to Mr. Joyce, but would do so in the coming days.

Climate one of many factors

Chester is a moderate party and supports stronger action on climate change.

His decision to leave the party chamber comes as tensions among MPs over whether Australia should set a zero-emission target by 2050, regaining momentum again.

Chester has confirmed that internal divisions above net zero were a factor in his decision to take a break.

Darren Chester was Minister of Veterans Affairs until the ouster of the Nationals’s most recent leadership. ( Supplied: Darren Chester

Vice President David Littleproud said Chester’s decision had to be respected by colleagues and was not unprecedented.

“It’s not like it hasn’t happened before, we have a lot of passionate NationalParty supporters,” Littleproud said.

In 2018, Nationalist MP Kevin Hogan announced he would sit on the indirect bench in protest of the coup’s leadership, yet remained a Nationalist MP.

“There were others who did not come to the party room for some time,” Littleproud said.

“You have to estimate that there are 21 savages [politicians]caring for their regional communities and they want to make sure their communities are heard.

“This is not a bad thing. We are doing our job for regional Australia.”

Former Nationals leader Michael McCormack said Chester was still upset about leaving the Cabinet when Barnaby Joyce became leader.

“I understand Darren is injured after losing the Veterans Affairs portfolio field, he was doing an outstanding job in that field,” McCormack told ABC.

He predicted that Chester would eventually return to meetings in the party hall.

He said Chester had left a National Party talk group after a public dispute with Mr. Christensen.

“He and George Christensen both left on the same day after a change of mind over some comments about the police,” McCormack said.