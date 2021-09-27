School Expo Program: Free field trips, activities planned for students – News





All activities are specially created to celebrate the mega event, which opens on Friday



The 2021-22 academic year will be a memorable year for many students. Not only will they be attending Expo 2020 Dubai for free, but schools have also included events related to the World Fair in the curriculum with projects covering topics such as robotics, artificial intelligence (AI) and climate change. According to a recent announcement from GEMS Education, 122,000 students from 165 nationalities will have the opportunity to visit the Expo at least twice as part of the school year, if not more. Over the next six months, 43 GEMS schools are expected to contribute at least 277,000 student-teacher visits through 9,780 school trips. Students will be accompanied by more than 16,500 teachers and support staff in 88 nationalities. In addition, 450,000 Expo-related lessons are included in the current academic year, along with 774 innovative activities, competitions, and projects. All activities are specially created to celebrate the mega event, which opens on Friday. Marjan Faraidooni, Chief of Human Resources and Visitor Experience Officer at Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “Since the announcement of Expo 2020 Dubai, the Expo School Program team has been actively engaging the UAE educational community to provide that young students are at the heart of this event history … Through our booking reservation system, all schools can easily book free school trips and bring their students on the school trip of a lifetime. “ The School Expo program provides students with access to four comprehensive trips designed to harness their potential and spark their creativity: UAE Heritage, World of Opportunity, Sustainable Planet and Moving Universe. Dino Varkey, CEO of the GEMS Education group, said: “As the UAE and the world prepare for Expo 2020 Dubai, GEMS Education is very excited to not only experience, but also contribute to this World Expo once in life With our aspirational commitment is to ensure that all our students are given every opportunity to take part in the unforgettable educational and inspirational journeys of Expo 2020. “ Other Dubai schools have also organized a similar initiative, providing free transportation to the Expo site. READ ALSO: >> Expo 2020 Dubai: Students will become ‘UN diplomats’ in a 3-day event Punit MK Vasu, CEO of the Indian High School Group, had previously said that the schools would organize free Expo school trips for its students. Deepika Thapar Singh, CEO and director of Credence High School, also said the school has already booked dates to visit Expo 2020. “Expo 2020 will be a once in a lifetime experience for our students and teachers and we are all excited to learn and visit the pavilions,” she said. Nandini Sircar



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.khaleejtimes.com/uae/expo-2020-dubai/expo-school-programme-free-field-trips-activities-planned-for-students The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos