German election: SPD slowly wins against Merkel CDU, but uncertainty remains for next leader





which recorded record losses taking 24.1%, according to With all 299 German constituencies reported, the SDP won 25.7% of the vote, defeating the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), the center-right Conservative party of Chancellor Angela Merkel.which recorded record losses taking 24.1%, according to Federal Returns Officer.

But it is still unclear who will be Germany’s next leader. Both the SPD and the CDU with its coalition partner, the Christian Social Union (CSU), have said they want to start coalition negotiations to form a new government.

Possible coalitions in Germany will either see the SPD or CDU / CSU form a government with the Green Party, which received 14.8% of the vote, or The Free Democratic Liberal Party (FDP), with 11.5%.

Merkel, who for more than 16 years has bolstered her position as one of the world’s most successful political leaders, will stay in office until a coalition deal is negotiated – and that could take months.

Following Merkel’s victory in the September 2017 elections, it took more than five months to form a government. Although the preliminary count gives the SPD a slight advantage over its closest rivals, the results mark a significant improvement for the party that received 20.5% of the vote in the last election in 2017. Its leader Olaf Scholz said voters wanted him to be the next chancellor. “Many citizens have put their crosses next to the SPD because they want there to be a change in government and also because they want the next chancellor of this country to be named Olaf Scholz,” he said in speeches at his party headquarters. The 63-year-old politician has served as Germany’s deputy chancellor and finance minister in Merkel’s grand coalition government since 2018, giving him added visibility as he navigated Germany’s economic response to the pandemic. “The electorate has spoken very clearly, it has said who should form the next government. It has strengthened three parties, the SPD, the Greens and the FDP. This is a clear mandate that the citizens have expressed, these three should lead the government.” he added on Monday. In contrast, CDU leader Armin Laschet told supporters that the party “could not be happy with this result”, while noting that the final result remained unclear. “We can predict that there may be a three-party government,” he said, adding that the party “will do everything to try to build a coalition.” Laschet added that the CDU had “taken a mandate against a left-wing government”. The party had campaigned for a message of stability for the country after Merkel, seen as a stable pair of hands over the past 16 years, resigned. But now she is agreeing with what she herself called a bitter night of losses. Merkel’s headquarters northeast of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern has returned to the Social Democrats after the outgoing chancellor held her for 31 years. reaction Robin Fugmann, 20, an ardent supporter of Scholz, told CNN he was pleased with the results so far. “It really is an amazing result, people believe in Olaf Scholz, people believe that Armin Laschet really can not lead this country,” he said. “So we really have a mandate to lead a new government – I hope we do that. And first of all we will celebrate because this is a really amazing result.” Deborah Piraba, a 27-year-old law student and the Young Christian Democratic Union, told CNN at CDU headquarters that the results were “disappointing” but that nothing had been lost yet. “We have to keep in mind that we are coming out of 16 years with Angela Merkel, whom I am a big fan of. I am already sad that she is leaving office,” she said. “We call her Mutti (Mom), she knew how to talk to people and she has connections with people and she has done a lot for Germany. That made her so special comparing her to other politicians. I will also miss the sense her humor “ Meanwhile, Green leader Annalena Baerbock said the party “led a campaign like we have never experienced before in this country – around the clock, until last night, the last second.” Environmental concerns and economic concerns have emerged as key issues in the campaign, with the former being driven by deadly floods that devastated parts of Germany this summer. Baerbock entrusted the success of her party to young and young voters. “This momentum from market countries, from so many [people] “who joined our party in recent years, has led to this better historical result,” she said. But, Baerbock added, the party had “demanded more” and had failed to do better in part because of its mistakes during the campaign. AfD’s main candidate for chancellor, Alice Weidel, appeared with a bold face as exit polls showed a drop in support for the far-right party. Preliminary official results put the count at 10.3% of the vote, up from 12.6% in 2017. “We are in double figures, we have been able to assert ourselves,” she said, according to Reuters. “This assertion that we would leave parliament after a legislative period has completely failed and we are very happy.” What comes next The outgoing government remains in office as a caretaker government until it is replaced by a new government. Merkel, 67, will resign and the new chancellor will take the reins. According to tradition, the leader of the strongest party will have the first blow in trying to form a government. But German expert Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank, said it would be the center-left Greens and the pro-business FDP that would decide the form of the next government. “After potentially long ‘sound’ talks, these two parties will either come together to put Olaf Scholz (SPD) or – a little less likely – Armin Laschet (CDU / CSU) in the chancellor ‘s office,” he said.

CNN’s Ivana Kottasov, Salma Abdelaziz, Nadine Schmidt, Stephanie Halasz and Laura Smith-Spark contributed to the reporting and writing.

