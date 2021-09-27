The International Energy Agency is committed to becoming a net zero by 2024 – News





The International Energy Agency announced today that it is committed to reducing greenhouse gas emissions from its activities to zero by 2024, in line with the recommendations of its latest historic report. Zero Net by 2050: A Roadmap for the Global Energy Sectorwith The IEA is committed to helping all countries achieve their energy and climate goals, with our Zero Net Roadmap to 2050 providing a narrow but achievable path to this critical goal, said Fatih Birol, IEA Executive Director. As I have repeatedly pointed out, it is not enough to act simply for zero net. This was what we were doing by setting up practical measures that follow our recommendations guideWith We are determined for the IEA to reach net zero by November 2024, the 50th anniversary of the founding of our Agency. Based on a detailed assessment of the greenhouse gas emission trail of its operations and in line with the highest international standards, the IEA is pursuing a concrete and practical action plan to reduce emissions as quickly and as close to zero as possible. . This will include all emissions from the use of IEA offices, official missions, staff travel, procurement of goods and services, waste generation, water use and air conditioning escape emissions and other areas. Planned measures include encouraging greater use of video conferencing to reduce travel; purchase of clean electricity for offices; and engaging with suppliers and contractors to address emissions from the goods and services they provide to the IEA. For any remaining emissions the Agency may have in 2024, it will purchase carbon credits with the highest level of environmental integrity. The IEA will provide annual updates on its progress towards zero emissions. This will include verification of the result in 2024 by an independent third party.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.iea.org/news/international-energy-agency-commits-to-become-net-zero-by-2024

