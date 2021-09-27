I made a mental note to myself a few days ago to skip a spot on our deck where a wind-blown wind sound hangs just under an eyelid. As we stepped out of our back door, I often shortened that corner a bit while stepping into my small writing space. If I fail to bend, my head wipes the bottom of the ring occasionally, but my head is more than strong enough to receive punishment.

That special morning, I fortunately saw the web of a street weaving spider drawn through the gap between the house and the sound. It was shining in the sun, and the spider itself landed perfectly in her evil eye. Year after year, that place seems to be a popular place for spiders, as if fighting for it like fans coming out waiting for concert tickets. Since the corner is also next to a small fountain and a lighting fixture, it should serve as a snack bar of the type, one that stays open all night.

Sure, by 10 a.m., the spider leaves predictably, but not before it gathers its finished web like wind-dried clothes. This is the incredible behavior of globe weavers: the female spends most of the night devoutly building a net which she picks up again as the sun begins to start the day. I just wanted to make sure I didn’t get into her work at first glance as I chewed pulled back along with a cup of hot coffee in my hand.

The spider web reminded me of both the surprises and the predictability we often observe living where we do. Just a few days ago, I stood in a small pit over the creek, a favorite spot that allows us to look southwest toward a wide and northeast turn over a spark that has helped create a long dry strip of sand. From there I saw eagles screaming across the curve like an F-16, and I, more often than not, have always found cedar wax as they sit stoically on the branches of a shrimp tree over the sun-bleached trunks and jam stumps.

Surprise a rare surprise to see an eagle, but the wax wings are always there, in late September. I’m not sure if it’s out of habit or instinct or that there’s an abundance of strawberries along the water’s edge, but I can always rely on those birds that are around, usually distinguishing them in the early evening shadows. Their presence makes me feel good knowing that at least some things are okay with the world. Of course, I could always depend on them to leave even in mid-October.

Cedar wax wings are unusual birds that often exhibit strange lifting behavior from a certain branch only to move furiously a few feet away before returning to the same place. Best known for the sport of small red wax tops, a black Lone Rangers mask, a lemon yellow belly and a belt of yellow tail feathers, they have a sort of arlequin look, but anyway they are beautiful.

Wax wings will eat insects if needed, but prefer to eat fruit, especially cedar berries; it is said that they will often look drunk from eating a lot of fermented fruit, and I just hope those I see have some observation because that part of the creek is also popular with red-shouldered hawks, who prefer a rich diet – to drip wax wax.

Within a day, after seeing the spider web and wax wings, I also walked on a strip of forest bordered by cousin fields, always planted alternately in soybeans now drying and brittle corn. There, every year, I find paws hanging in a grove of deep green trees. Pawpaw trees are among the first to drop their leaves and fruits in the fall, the first to carpet the forest floor with yellow, the latter are predicted to be swallowed by deer. Knowing they are short-lived, fall, I got a few handfuls of fruit for a friend who asked about them last year, so I hit the deer.

In that stretch of forest, I can always find iron herbs and golden flowers, which burst milk beans and dry the prickly heads, and therefore predictably I will find butterflies mostly ships and sulfur and monarchs up to end of September; it is also a country rich in empire beetles, dragonflies, wasps and bees. Along the way, I know I will hear the killer as they roar about the strips of sand in their usual rages and crows calling to each other from the tops of the trees. If I wait long enough, I almost always notice a large carp roaming the shallow waters below me.

Last night, I turned on the back light as I walked out the door with a bowl of tablecloths for our backpack on the hill. Caught in dazzling splendor were four or five green and gray tree frogs, two of which appear to be on steroid training regimens, as they are larger than the ones we have ever seen. Frogs, like spiders, make dots around our deck, optimistic think of a good night of food. We often see their bellies as they climb on our storm door doors and we are somewhat surprised that they now barely move, even when we reach them.

We anticipate frogs every spring like old friends, and watching them climb into our house like boats is as predictable as everything we see and hear, just as predictable as the seasons change.

