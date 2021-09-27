International
Switzerland says yes to same-sex marriages | LGBTQ News
The proposal is backed by Switzerland, which also allows couples to adopt, by a nearly two-thirds majority in a referendum Sunday.
Switzerland has agreed to legalize same-sex marriage by a nearly two-thirds majority in a referendum, making it one of the last countries in Western Europe to do so.
According to results provided by the Swiss federal chancellery, 64.1 percent of voters voted in favor of same-sex marriage in Sunday’s nationwide referendum.
It is a historic day for Switzerland, a historic day when it comes to equality for same-sex couples, and it is also an important day for the entire LGBT community, said Jan Muller from the campaign committee yes.
Switzerland is the 30th country in the world to approve same-sex marriage, and one of the last remaining Western European countries to do so. The Netherlands was first in 2001.
We are very happy and relieved, said Antonia Hauswirth of the National Marriage Committee for All, adding that supporters would celebrate on Sunday in the capital of Switzerlands Bern.
Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said the first same-sex marriages should be able to take place by July 1 next year.
Whoever loves each other and wants to get married will be able to do so, whether it is two men, two women, or one man and one woman, she said.
The state does not have to tell citizens how they should lead their lives.
Amnesty International hailed the move as an achievement for equality.
While same-sex couples can register a civil partnership, with about 700 created each year, the agreement does not provide the same rights as marriage, including acquiring citizenship and joint adoption of children.
The amended law will make it possible for same-sex couples to marry in civil ceremonies and adopt children. Married lesbian couples will also have access to sperm donation, in what was one of the most controversial aspects of the referendum campaign.
Proponents of her case have been working to make the actual transcript of this statement available online.
Monika Rueegger of the Swiss right-wing People’s Party (SVP) and member of the No to Marriage referendum committee said she was disappointed with the result.
It had nothing to do with love and feelings, it had to do with the well-being of children. Children and fathers are the losers here, she told the Reuters news agency.
The law will also make it easier for foreigners married to Swiss to obtain citizenship.
A majority in the country’s 26 cantons with more than eight million people voted even the most conservative. Support was strongest in Basel City at 74 percent.
The Swiss have thrown a massive yes in the ballot boxes, said Olga Baranova, a spokeswoman for the commission yes, for the AFP news agency.
She was at a restaurant in the Swiss capital Bern waiting for the campaign celebrations being decorated with rainbow-colored balloons.
Today does not change my country, said Baranova.
Today reflects the changing mentality over the last 20 years. It really is a reflection of a very wide and very important acceptance of LGBT people in society.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/27/switzerland-say-big-yes-to-same-sex-marriage
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]