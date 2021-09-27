Switzerland says yes to same-sex marriages | LGBTQ News

The proposal is backed by Switzerland, which also allows couples to adopt, by a nearly two-thirds majority in a referendum Sunday.

Switzerland has agreed to legalize same-sex marriage by a nearly two-thirds majority in a referendum, making it one of the last countries in Western Europe to do so.

According to results provided by the Swiss federal chancellery, 64.1 percent of voters voted in favor of same-sex marriage in Sunday’s nationwide referendum.

It is a historic day for Switzerland, a historic day when it comes to equality for same-sex couples, and it is also an important day for the entire LGBT community, said Jan Muller from the campaign committee yes.

Switzerland is the 30th country in the world to approve same-sex marriage, and one of the last remaining Western European countries to do so. The Netherlands was first in 2001.

We are very happy and relieved, said Antonia Hauswirth of the National Marriage Committee for All, adding that supporters would celebrate on Sunday in the capital of Switzerlands Bern.

Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said the first same-sex marriages should be able to take place by July 1 next year.

Whoever loves each other and wants to get married will be able to do so, whether it is two men, two women, or one man and one woman, she said.

The state does not have to tell citizens how they should lead their lives.

Amnesty International hailed the move as an achievement for equality.

While same-sex couples can register a civil partnership, with about 700 created each year, the agreement does not provide the same rights as marriage, including acquiring citizenship and joint adoption of children.

The amended law will make it possible for same-sex couples to marry in civil ceremonies and adopt children. Married lesbian couples will also have access to sperm donation, in what was one of the most controversial aspects of the referendum campaign.

Monika Rueegger of the Swiss right-wing People’s Party (SVP) and member of the No to Marriage referendum committee said she was disappointed with the result.

It had nothing to do with love and feelings, it had to do with the well-being of children. Children and fathers are the losers here, she told the Reuters news agency.

The law will also make it easier for foreigners married to Swiss to obtain citizenship.

A majority in the country’s 26 cantons with more than eight million people voted even the most conservative. Support was strongest in Basel City at 74 percent.

The Swiss have thrown a massive yes in the ballot boxes, said Olga Baranova, a spokeswoman for the commission yes, for the AFP news agency.

She was at a restaurant in the Swiss capital Bern waiting for the campaign celebrations being decorated with rainbow-colored balloons.

Today does not change my country, said Baranova.

Today reflects the changing mentality over the last 20 years. It really is a reflection of a very wide and very important acceptance of LGBT people in society.