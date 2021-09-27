Check out free diving star Alexey Molchanov capturing a world record – 60 minutes





“It did not smell at all,” said correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi as she happily recalled her last 60 Minutes report on the sport of free diving. The story took her to the Bahamas where she profiled male sports athlete Alexey Molchanov for Sunday broadcast. Molchanov, a 34-year-old Russian, set his first world record more than a dozen years ago. Sot, ai mban 24. “I expected Alexey Molchanov to be this kind of tough Russian,” Alfonsi told 60 Minutes Overtime. “His nickname is ‘Cars.’ So that makes you think you’re going to interview some kind of person. But he’s great, friendly and cheerful, and just a ton of fun to be around … always smiling. , so got his other nickname, which is “Golden Retriever.” With our 60 Minute rotating cameras, the retrieve is exactly what Molchanov did. Wearing his gold dress, he dived 430 feet into the water to get a label affixed to a mast that proves the diver achieved their goal. Molchanov’s world record diving lasted 4:33. He did it with a single breath.

World diving record in Alexey Molchanov 05:48 “You learn how to get rid of pressure, tension and just enjoy it,” Molchanov explained to Alfonsi. “I do these recordings just because I can let go. I can enjoy diving. And I can just stop thinking about time.” Before descending into the depths of the ocean, Molchanov performs “lung packing,” a breathing technique that allows him to inflate his lungs by as much as two gallons of air and stay underwater for minutes at a time. It is a technique that Molchanov perfected and one that he wanted to teach Alfonsi. “I started, I think, underwater, I could hold my breath for 20 or 30 seconds,” Alfonsi said. “And after Alexey taught me these deep breathing techniques, I was able to stay in the water holding my breath for about two minutes.” 60 Minutes correspondent Sharyn Alfonsi interviews Alexey Molchanov off the coast of Long Island, Bahamas. The story was produced by Ashley Velie (left). Eric Kerchner

Alfonsi is not the only disciple of the Molchanov technique. He and his wife Elena, a former Olympic swimmer, run a number of diving schools. They have certified hundreds of instructors in 20 countries. Instructors who are training the next generation of free divers. Athletes who continue to follow and direct the main man of the sport. “I did not reach my limit,” Molchanov said. “I’m very sure the next 10 years, the next 20 years, I’m going to dive or some of my competitors are going to dive to 140, 150 meters deep with a monofilament … Ten years from now, I’m sure I will be something I will be able to do, or the new generation athletes will be able to do to move … even deeper ”. Meanwhile, two decades look very far away for an athlete just starting his career. Then again, time can be a great equalizer. It is probably the only thing that can destroy the “Car” and allow a new face to replace Molchanov at the sports summit, or in this case, nadir. The video above was produced by Keith Zubrow and Sarah Shafer Prediger. Edited by Sarah Shafer Prediger.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/free-diving-alexey-molchanov-world-record-60-minutes-2021-09-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos