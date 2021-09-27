Russia’s foreign minister says Mali is seeking to hire Russian mercenaries





By Caitlin Hu, CNN Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday that Mali plans to hire Russian private mercenaries to help with security in the country. “As external support has been reduced by those who undertook an obligation to help eradicate terrorism there, they turned to a private Russian military company,” Lavrov told a news conference at United Nations headquarters in New York. , referring to a French plan to reduce its military presence in Mali. Russia is also contributing to the defense of Mali at the state level, by providing military and technical equipment, he said. Mountain Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga has argued the country’s need for a new security strategy, citing rampant terrorism and other forms of criminal violence in his speech to the UN General Assembly on Saturday. Mali’s population is at a breaking point, he said, in the face of “mass killings, flattened villages and cut off innocents, in which women and their babies are often burned alive.” Maiga also accused France of abandoning his country with the “unilateral” decision to withdraw troops, and said his government was now justified in “looking for other partners”. France has long been a major provider of security in the region. According to the French Ministry of Defense, as of September, France had 5,100 troops deployed in five countries in the Sahel region: Chad, Mali, Niger, Mauritania and Burkina Faso. But French President Emmanuel Macron announced in June 2021 an end to the current French deployment in the Sahel region, Operation Barkhane, with a gradual handover of a multilateral mission. Future international efforts will be led by the Takuba Task Force, a French-led European military force that advises, assists and accompanies the Mountain Armed Forces in the Sahel, according to the French president. France already has raised concerns on the possible presence of Russian mercenaries in Mali, during a conversation between Lavrov and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian earlier this week on the outskirts of the General Assembly. “The minister warned his Russian counterpart of the grave consequences of the Wagner group’s involvement in the country,” the French foreign ministry said in a statement. Wagner Group is an undercover Russian military contractor thought to be linked to – and funded by – Yevgeny Prigozhin, an oligarch so close to the Kremlin that he is known as the “cook” of President Vladimir Putin. Known to operate in Libya, the Central African Republic, Syria and Mozambique, Wagner mercenaries have been repeatedly accused of bloody human rights violations. E Malit transitional government did not respond to a request for comment. The-CNN-Wire

© & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia company. All rights reserved. Reporting contributed by CNN’s Johnny Hallam in Atlanta.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://localnews8.com/news/national-world/cnn-world/2021/09/26/mali-seeks-to-hire-russian-mercenaries-says-russian-foreign-minister/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos