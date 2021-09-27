Gas shortage: UK may require soldiers to refuel as service stations run out





With thousands of service stations running out, the government announced a series of urgent measures over the weekend to address the fuel crisis, including the issuance of temporary work visas to up to 5,500 foreign truck drivers and the suspension of competition law to allow suppliers send fuel to rival operators Me

British media reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would consider calling into the military on Monday if the situation showed no signs of improving.

“We have no plans at the moment to bring the army to do the driving, but we always have a section of civil emergencies within the army that is always on standby if they are needed,” Environment Minister George told reporters Monday. Eustice. “We do not consider it necessary at the moment.”

PB PB The Vehicle Association (AA) called for calm the following Fridaywas forced to temporarily close some of its stations for the second time in as many months due to driver absence. However, many Britons did not pay much attention, flocking to service stations in hopes of securing fuel for the coming week.

The Petroleum Retailers Association, which represents independent fuel suppliers, told the BBC that two-thirds of the 5,500 service stations operated by its members were without fuel, with the rest “partially dry”. and finished soon. ” Social media users have reported long queues at stations across the country, and some drivers on longer trips have been forced to abandon their cars after running out of fuel. ExxonMobil XOM Shell RdSan Companies includedANDin a statement issued by the government on sunday they wanted to “reassure the public that the issues that have arisen are due to temporary increases in customer demand, not a national fuel shortage”. Labor shortages are a growing problem in Britain, which has a record 1 million job vacancies. The shortage of truck drivers has been exacerbated by the pandemic and Brexit, which resulted in tens of thousands of EU nationals leaving truck workers and other occupations in the UK. According to the Road Transport Association, the UK lacks around 100,000 truck drivers. Last month, the British government said “most of the solutions” to the crisis would be industry-driven and that it did not want to rely on workers from abroad. ‘Serious damage’ Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the government’s decision to offer 5,500 temporary visas to foreign truck drivers was insufficient, comparing it to “throwing a finger of water into a fire”. “With no further action, we now face the very real prospect of serious damage to our economic recovery, stagnant growth, and another less than happy Christmas for many businesses and their customers across the country,” she said. in a statement. Johnson is preparing to deploy hundreds of troops to help resolve the fuel crisis Financial Times reported Monday. The bodies would be used to steer trucks, the newspaper said, according to contingency planning known as “Operation Escalin”. Brian Madderson, president of the Petroleum Dealers Association, said a call to the military alone would not be enough to resolve the crisis because soldiers may not have the training needed to refill storage tanks at service stations. “It’s not an absolute cure,” he told BBC Radio. “There is no single lever that will be pulled by the government and industry together that will fix this situation.” BP said in a statement on Sunday that it was seeing “intense demand” and that approximately 30% of the 1,200 countries its supplies across the UK did not have any of the top fuel classes. The company said it was “working to supply as soon as possible”. Shell hailed the government action on Monday, saying “we are seeing higher than normal demand across our network, which is turning some sites to have low levels. We are meeting these quickly, usually within 24 hours. “ E Sainsbury -t JSNSF , which operates service stations in some of its supermarkets, said “we are experiencing high demand for fuel. We are working closely with our supplier to maintain supply and all of our sites continue to refuel.” Tesco TSCDF Morrisons and supermarket chainssaid they were working hard to keep customers supplied. Anna Cooban, Chris Liakos and Hanna Ziady contributed to the report.

