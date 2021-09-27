What does cutting China coal mean for the world

It only took one man Chinese President Xi Jinping to die the death knell for public coal financing.

But countries that have been more dependent on China to continue consuming the world’s dirtiest fossil fuels were preparing for her funeral even before Xi announced last week that China would no longer build new power plants with overseas coal.

Take Bangladesh. Earlier this year, China announced it would drop its coal investment after Dhaka said it wanted to reuse billions of dollars in loans involving coal projects.

At the time, analysts said they were unsure whether the move reflected specific conditions in Bangladesh or a wider policy change from Beijing.

Last week, Xi cleared up any doubts.

China will increase support for other developing countries in developing low-carbon green energy and will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad, Xi said in a speech to the UN General Assembly. .

China is by far the world’s largest financier of coal-fired power and its support for the major climate polluter has undermined efforts to tackle global warming. The approach has allowed countries that have long relied on coal or have large reserves of it to generate more fossil fuel energy than they need.

What happens next depends on how and when China fulfills its promise to stop supporting coal energy abroad.

I hope the conversation does not end here, said Li Shuo, a policy officer at Greenpeace East Asia. People should avoid the illusion now that China is turning off the coal faucet that energy security problems in countries like Southeast Asia will go away. The demand for energy is real.

China has continued to exploit that need, offering loans even after major financiers Japan and South Korea said they would stop.

Between 2014 and 2020, about $ 160 billion worth of China-backed coal-fired power plants were planned or announced abroad, according to Green Belt and Street Initiative Center, which conducts research on pushing China ‘s infrastructure expansion.

An analysis of the E3G climate mental group found that China ordered 76 percent of the world’s coal in 2020, up from 64 percent in 2019.

But a drop in demand has dampened Chinese enthusiasm as countries recognize the costs of continuing to invest in dirty energy. In some cases, loans have gone to countries that do not need them, and this has led to the cancellation of proposed plants.

Of the 52 China-backed coal-fired power projects announced since 2014, 25 were suspended and eight were canceled, according to the BRI Green Center. In the first half of 2021, China announced no funding for new coal-fired power plants abroad, it was revealed.

There is also a growing risk that coal investments will turn into stalled assets as coal becomes less competitive.

As of July, 37 countries were still considering new coal-fired power stations, a 43 percent drop from 2015, the E3G analysis found. Outside China and India that do not require Chinese funding Vietnam, Indonesia, Bangladesh and Pakistan make up the bulk of the pre-construction coal pipeline, and all have announced some form of restriction on new coal projects.

The public opposition has also put pressure on coal-fired power developers and government leaders.

US climate envoy John Kerry and his British counterpart Alok Sharma were in China recently to demand more action from Beijing ahead of the upcoming climate talks. Getting China to engage in a coal outage was high on their list of demands.

What’s next?

One question is how China handles its current investment in the coal-fired power plant.

China’s announcement could affect about 50 gigawatts of new China-backed coal projects that are not yet under construction, according to Lauri Myllyvirta, a key analyst covering energy trends in China at the Center for Energy Research and Clean air.

In Indonesia, for example, INVESTIGATION by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA) shows that more than 15 GW of Chinese full or partial funding has gone to plants that have been commissioned or are under construction and can come online if the policy only applies to projects new.

Indonesia also plans to build coal plants to produce the smelters needed to meet a regulation requiring mining operations for pre-export mineral processing. And there will be a social cost to coal miners in a country that still relies heavily on coal exports, analysts said. How China’s move will affect those crossings could affect the message sent by Indonesian officials.

“Over the last three months, the Indonesian government and PLN [the state-owned power utility] have told very much the same story: There will be no more new coal-fired power plants other than those that have already signed contracts, “Elrika Hamdi, an Indonesian energy finance analyst, told IEEFA.

For countries that have relied heavily on international funding, that means rethinking their energy plans, Myllyvirta said.

Climate groups have raised fears that China’s decision could deliver a gas boost, with Bangladesh and Vietnam already increasing their role in their plans.

Alternatively, it could accelerate the energy transition in countries that have relied on China if past funding for coal would be diverted to greener, lower-carbon projects, Xi said in a statement.

If you have Chinese and American delegates coming to these countries saying: Look, we have money for energy development, but we no longer make fossil fuels, that should help rearrange their energy plans, Myllyvirta said.

The challenge will be to shift these investments.

It is clear that on the demand side of BRI countries, there have been requests to shift investments from fossil fuels to green energy, said Christoph Nedopil Wang, director of the BRI Green Center. However, since investors must evaluate each project based on legal, social, environmental, economic criteria, it is often not so simple to simply transfer money from one project to another.

It was also more difficult for many private renewable energy firms to utilize public or state commercial funding that China has provided for coal projects, Myllyvirta said.

The winds have started to shift.

In 2020, renewable energy investments accounted for the largest share of Chinese energy funding overseas, a investment report by Green BRI Center showed.

The devil in detail

Now that Xi has made his announcement, the plan will have to be put into action by relevant Chinese agencies, financial institutions and companies that approve, design, finance and implement the construction of coal-fired power plants, said Alvin Lin, climate and energy director of China’s program in the National Resource Protection Council.

He expects that there will be a review of China’s current investments both in construction and those that have not yet begun construction, which could lead to a discussion with host country governments and partners on how to replace those coal-fired power plants with low carbon alternatives.

In practice, this could mean shifting money to solar and wind projects or supporting green infrastructure, such as transmission and storage.

China has been heavily involved in building solar and wind projects, including in countries where it has also continued to invest in coal, Lin said.

An example is Egypt, where the massive 6.6 GW Hamrawein coal plant was officially canceled in April 2020 amid concerns that its construction would far exceed new energy needs.

Last month the government signed a nearly $ 300 million deal with China’s Gezhouba Group to install 500 megawatts of solar power nationwide.

Meanwhile in Bangladesh, Bangladesh China Renewable Energy Company Joint Venture launched a bid for a new solar park in which China is expected to invest $ 500 million, PV Magazine reportedwith

In general, these have not been directly linked to the cancellation of a particular coal project, but rather are responding to a specific call for renewable project bids from country governments, Lin said.

However, he believes that when Xi says “there are no new international coal factories”, he means it.

This kind of high-level leadership is key in China, he said. As long as there is a strong will, we can be optimistic that the details will follow.

Wave effects

Xi’s promise could also have an impact on private investment.

According to the Boston University Global Development Policy Center, China has provided approximately 17 percent of all overseas coal financing over the past five years and 11 percent of planned pipeline coal plants.

The rest came mainly from the private sector. But most of that private funding has been utilized through significant public funding and guarantees, analysts said.

Take away Japan, Korea and China and that is almost the death of coal, said Tim Buckley, director of energy finance studies for Australia and South Asia at the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

Because without those guarantees of public capital and the political imprint they give, I do not think you will accumulate in any private capital, he added.

Several private companies have already pledged to complete their overseas coal projects in response to Xis’ announcement, said Byford Tsang, a China adviser at E3G.

Which could make the announcement an even bigger game changer as it could also resonate in China, where coal power has continued to expand.

Although this new commitment did not mention the national coal fleet, we expect the harsher tone to send a strong message to the country and contribute to limiting coal expansion, wrote in an analysis Yan Qin, a leading carbon analyst at Refinitiv .