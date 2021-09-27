International
US, India, Japan, Australia Statement on the Indo-Pacific
US President Joe Biden hosts a Quad Leaders Summit along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide at the White House East Room on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC.
Sarahbeth Maney | Getty Images
Not to mention China, the leaders of the four major democracies in the United States, India, Japan and Australia have reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region that is “untreated by obligation”.
US President Joe Biden hosted the Quad Leaders Summit on Friday, where the prime ministers of India, Japan and Australia gathered in Washington, DC, for their first personal meeting.
“Together, we were committed to promoting a free, open, rule-based order, rooted in international law and fearless of coercion, to strengthen security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” Biden said. , along with Narendra Modi of India, Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott of Australia. Morrison, said in a joint statement.
The statement did not mention China or its growing influence in the region, as the country becomes more persistent in the disputed South China Sea and East China Sea, and regularly patrols the waters there.
“We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and excessive flight, the peaceful settlement of disputes, the democratic values and the territorial integrity of states,” they added.
The four countries have an alliance called the Quartet Security Dialogue, or Quad, which is positioned as committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.
‘Doomed to fail’
In some counties, the Quad is seen as an alliance against China in part because of Beijingincreasingly aggressive movements in the East China Sea and South China Sea in recent years.
They have four members participated in joint naval exercises and enhanced defense partnerships with each other.
However, the group has avoided explicitly mentioning China in its public statements, focusing instead Common issues such as Covid-19 and global health, infrastructure and climate changewith
More here:Read the full report on CNBC’s Quad project, including data visualizations, maps and a timeline
However, Beijing’s presence remains an overload.
China’s presence is evident in all the initiatives that Quad member states want to pursue, including vaccine diplomacy, infrastructure, technological cooperation and maritime security, said Harsh Pant, head of the strategic studies program at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. .
“The idea is for these countries to offer an alternative to what the Chinese are trying to offer through their model,” Pant told CNBC on Monday. For many smaller states in the Indo-Pacific, the current choice is between pursuing China or nothing, he explained.
Beijing has an ambitious Belt and Road initiative created to expand China’s global influence by building rail and sea trade routes connecting the country with Central Asia, Europe and Africa.
For its part, China thinks the Quad alliance is “doomed to fail.”
“A closed, exclusive clique targeting other countries is contrary to the trend of the time and the aspirations of the countries of the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference Friday before the Quad leaders’ meeting.
“He will find no support and is doomed to fail,” he added.
New and existing initiatives
Box announced a number of new initiatives Friday and vowed to boost existing commitmentswith
They include:
Vaccine for covid-19
The US, India, Japan and Australia have pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine globally, in addition to data from four countries already funded through the International Vaccine Access Device for countries with low income, known as Covax. India, one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world, said it would resume exporting vaccines starting next month.
Infrastructure quadrant coordination group
The leaders announced a group that will coordinate efforts to build high-quality infrastructure and provide technical assistance to regional partners to meet the Indo-Pacific region’s infrastructure needs.
Tackling climate change
Addressing climate change has been one of the main points of discussion for the Quadrat. The group announced several measures including the formation of a green transport network where key ports from each country would be invited to work together to reduce carbon emissions from the transport value chain.
Critical and evolving technology
In connection with critical and emerging technologies like 5G, Quad announced plans to establish a semiconductor supply chain initiative to design and identify vulnerabilities and provide access to semiconductors and their vital components.
ROOM
The four countries plan to collaborate on space technology by setting up a new working group that will discuss ways to exchange satellite Earth observation data and analyze the risks of climate change.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2021/09/27/quad-leaders-summit-us-india-japan-australia-statement-on-indo-pacific.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]