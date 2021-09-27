US, India, Japan, Australia Statement on the Indo-Pacific

US President Joe Biden hosts a Quad Leaders Summit along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide at the White House East Room on September 24, 2021 in Washington, DC. Sarahbeth Maney | Getty Images

Not to mention China, the leaders of the four major democracies in the United States, India, Japan and Australia have reiterated their commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific region that is “untreated by obligation”. US President Joe Biden hosted the Quad Leaders Summit on Friday, where the prime ministers of India, Japan and Australia gathered in Washington, DC, for their first personal meeting. “Together, we were committed to promoting a free, open, rule-based order, rooted in international law and fearless of coercion, to strengthen security and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and beyond,” Biden said. , along with Narendra Modi of India, Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott of Australia. Morrison, said in a joint statement. The statement did not mention China or its growing influence in the region, as the country becomes more persistent in the disputed South China Sea and East China Sea, and regularly patrols the waters there. “We stand for the rule of law, freedom of navigation and excessive flight, the peaceful settlement of disputes, the democratic values ​​and the territorial integrity of states,” they added. The four countries have an alliance called the Quartet Security Dialogue, or Quad, which is positioned as committed to a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

‘Doomed to fail’

In some counties, the Quad is seen as an alliance against China in part because of Beijingincreasingly aggressive movements in the East China Sea and South China Sea in recent years. They have four members participated in joint naval exercises and enhanced defense partnerships with each other. However, the group has avoided explicitly mentioning China in its public statements, focusing instead Common issues such as Covid-19 and global health, infrastructure and climate changewith More here:Read the full report on CNBC’s Quad project, including data visualizations, maps and a timeline However, Beijing’s presence remains an overload. China’s presence is evident in all the initiatives that Quad member states want to pursue, including vaccine diplomacy, infrastructure, technological cooperation and maritime security, said Harsh Pant, head of the strategic studies program at the Observer Research Foundation in New Delhi. . “The idea is for these countries to offer an alternative to what the Chinese are trying to offer through their model,” Pant told CNBC on Monday. For many smaller states in the Indo-Pacific, the current choice is between pursuing China or nothing, he explained. Beijing has an ambitious Belt and Road initiative created to expand China’s global influence by building rail and sea trade routes connecting the country with Central Asia, Europe and Africa. For its part, China thinks the Quad alliance is “doomed to fail.”

“A closed, exclusive clique targeting other countries is contrary to the trend of the time and the aspirations of the countries of the region,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told a news conference Friday before the Quad leaders’ meeting. “He will find no support and is doomed to fail,” he added.

New and existing initiatives

Box announced a number of new initiatives Friday and vowed to boost existing commitmentswith They include: Vaccine for covid-19

The US, India, Japan and Australia have pledged to donate more than 1.2 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccine globally, in addition to data from four countries already funded through the International Vaccine Access Device for countries with low income, known as Covax. India, one of the largest vaccine manufacturers in the world, said it would resume exporting vaccines starting next month. Infrastructure quadrant coordination group

The leaders announced a group that will coordinate efforts to build high-quality infrastructure and provide technical assistance to regional partners to meet the Indo-Pacific region’s infrastructure needs. Tackling climate change

Addressing climate change has been one of the main points of discussion for the Quadrat. The group announced several measures including the formation of a green transport network where key ports from each country would be invited to work together to reduce carbon emissions from the transport value chain.