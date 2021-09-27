Children are more prone to climate disasters than their grandparents, research shows | Climate crisis

People born today will suffer many times more extreme heat waves and other climatic disasters during their lifetime than their grandparents, research has shown.

The study is the first to assess the opposite experience of climatic extremes from different age groups and unfairly highlights the intergenerational injustice presented by the climate crisis.

The analysis showed that a baby born in 2020 will endure an average of 30 extreme heat waves during their lifetime, even if countries meet their current promises to reduce future carbon emissions. This is seven times more heat waves than someone born in 1960.

Today’s babies will also grow up to experience twice as many droughts and wildfires and three times as many river floods and crop failures as someone who is 60 today.

However, the rapid reduction in global emissions to keep global warming at 1.5C will halve the heat waves children today will experience, while keeping it below 2C would reduce the number by a quarter.

A vital task of the Cop26 Climate Summit in Glasgow in November is to deliver on promises of greater emissions cuts from the most polluting countries, and climate justice will be an important element of the negotiations. Developing countries and young protesters who have taken to the streets around the world point out that those who have done less to cause the climate crisis are suffering the most.

Our results highlight a serious threat to the safety of younger generations and call for drastic emission reductions to protect their future, said Prof Wim Thiery, of the University of Brussels in Vrije, Belgium, who led the research. He said people under the age of 40 today would live unprecedented lives, i.e. suffer from heat waves, droughts, floods and crop failures that would have been virtually impossible 0.01% chances without global warming.

Dr Katja Frieler, of the Potsdam Institute for Climate Impact Research in Germany and part of the research team, said: “The good news is that we can remove most of the climate burden from our children’s shoulders if we limit heating to 1.5 degrees Celsius gradually removing fossils using fuel. This is a great opportunity.

Leo Hickman, editor of Carbon Brief, said: “These new findings reinforce our 2019 analysis which showed that today’s children will need to emit eight times less CO2 during their lifetime than their grandparents if global warming will be kept below 1.5 degrees Celsius. With Climate Change is already exacerbating many injustices, but the intergenerational injustice of climate change is particularly severe.

Research, published in the journal Science, combining extreme event forecasts from sophisticated computer climate models, detailed population and longevity data, and global temperature trajectories from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change.

The scientists said the increases in climate impacts calculated for today’s youth are likely to be underestimated, as the many extremes within a year had to be grouped together and the greater intensity of events had not been calculated.

There were significant regional variations in results. For example, 53 million children born in Europe and Central Asia between 2016 and 2020 will experience about four times as many extreme events in their lives under current emissions commitments, but 172 million children of the same age in sub-Saharan Africa face 5.7 times more extreme events.

This underscores a disproportionate burden of climate change for younger generations in the global south, the researchers said.

Dohyeon Kim, a South Korean activist who took part in Friday’s global climate strike, said: “North global countries need to push governments to put justice and equality at the heart of climate action, both in terms of climate.” [aid] and setting more ambitious promises that take into account historical responsibilities.

The analysis revealed that only those under the age of 40 today will live to see the consequences of the choices made in reducing emissions. Those who are older will have died before the effects of those choices became apparent to the world.