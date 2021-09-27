COVID-19: How Saskatchewans Vaccine Trial and Exemption Policies Will Work

With the rapid approach of October 1 and Saskatchewan governments COVID-19 to certify vaccination, some organizations have assessed what this policy means for residents who cannot be fully vaccinated for medical purposes and those who do not.

The vaccination test or negative testing policy was first announced by the provincial government on September 16 to address the increase in the rate of cases.

In September, Saskatchewan saw that case cases and hospitalizations due to COVID-19 were higher than ever in the pandemic.

Health officials report daily that most residents who test positive for COVID-19 are unvaccinated.

On Sunday, 72 percent of the new COVID-19 cases reported were residents 12 years of age and older who had not been vaccinated.

Due to the growing number of cases among the unvaccinated, the provincial government is following in the footsteps of other provinces such as Ontario and Alberta by bringing vaccination evidence or negative test requirements to some enterprises.

Where will I need to show proof of vaccination or a negative test?

Starting October 1, residents will be required to show evidence that they have been fully vaccinated or tested negative for COVID-19 in restaurants (indoor dining), nightclubs, bars, taverns and other licensed institutions.

This requirement will also apply to venues for events and entertainment, including conference centers, casinos, cinemas, concert venues, live music venues, museums, and indoor venues hosting sporting events with tickets. Indoor fitness centers and gyms will also need to see vaccination tests or a negative test from clients.

Where will proof of vaccination not be required?

Residents will not need to show vaccination proofs or negative tests at retail businesses, including grocery stores, places of worship, fast food restaurants offering pick-up and drop-off, health care services, professional or personal services, hotels or other apartments.

Proof of vaccination will also not be required at venues hosting ticketless amateur sporting events, including youth athletics and leisure leagues, business meetings and business venues closed to the general public, unless otherwise directed by the business or employer, private gatherings of held in an indoor public residence and private gatherings held in closed public places such as weddings and funerals.

Who will be excluded from this policy?

Children under the age of 12 are exempt from the requirement of vaccination test and negative test.

In an email to Global News, the health ministry said other exemptions would be determined in consultation with medical practitioners.

At this time, the Saskatchewan Government is still working with a range of stakeholders to determine the final guidance regarding a vaccination test or negative test requirement. We will have more details closer to October 1, the health ministry said.

What does the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission say about politics?

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission has examined the debate over whether or not vaccine policies are discriminatory.

Vaccine mandates that require proof of vaccination or negative testing are generally permissible under (Saskatchewan Human Rights Code, 2018), as long as individuals who are unable to be vaccinated due to a feature protected by the Code are reasonably accommodated, the commission wrote on its website.

The code does not protect those who object to receiving the vaccine because of personal preference.

An individual who chooses not to be vaccinated on the basis of personal preference is not entitled to housing under the Code.

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission acknowledged that there are some individuals who are unable to receive the COVID-19 vaccine for a reason protected by the Code, as is a disability.

Employers and service providers have a duty to accommodate them reasonably, down to unnecessary difficulties.

The Human Rights Commission further explained that accommodation will change from case to case.

Employers and service providers must balance the task to adapt to any resulting health and safety risks.

Test requirements for COVID-19 could fulfill the task of accommodating, the human rights commission added.

For individuals seeking asylum, they may need to provide medical information to support the claim.

The Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission added that they will not accept a complaint based on personal objection to vaccinations or vaccination mandates.

Do private businesses, such as restaurants or gyms, have a duty to accommodate?

In an email to Global News, the human rights commission further explained that a duty to accommodate does not necessarily require an individual to be excluded from vaccine mandates.

Reasonable accommodation should be assessed on an individual basis according to the specific circumstances of the situation.

There may be some circumstances where a reasonable accommodation involves accepting a medical exemption. It can also take other forms such as COVID-19 testing requirements, delivery options, alternative service hours or remote service delivery.

The accommodation offered may not be perfect or preferred by the individual. When it comes to evaluating a request for accommodation, employers and service providers need to balance the task to adapt to any resulting health and safety risks.

If providing an accommodation would create an unnecessary difficulty, an employer or service provider will not be required to do so. For example, if the accommodation will create an unacceptable risk to health and safety.

Collections is the collection of personal immunization information protected by Code?

Collection of information regarding vaccination status is not protected by the Code. The Commission added that where such information is collected, it constitutes personal medical information and should be collected and stored in a manner consistent with privacy legislation.

Can a letter from my doctor exclude me from the vaccine mandate?

Saskatchewan College of Physicians and Surgeons (CPSS) has instructed its members to provide supporting documents for individuals who are unable to receive the vaccine for medical reasons.

Dr. Karen Shaw, CPSS Registrar said it is unfortunate that across the country, people refer to documents such as exclusion letters.

Doctors are indeed giving contraindications as to why someone might not be able to get a vaccine, Shaw said at the Saskatchewan City Council’s September 23 town hall meeting.

















1:41

Humboldt Bronco’s father asks Saskatchewan to reunite and be vaccinated





Humboldt Bronco’s father asks Saskatchewan to reunite and be vaccinated



The doctor is really not excluding anyone from anything. These contraindications letters may not be used to exclude them from existing rules, whether they are public health orders or cross-border rules or any other rule that businesses may impose.

When it comes to giving a letter to a patient, Shaw said doctors should limit it to the known contraindications to COVID-19 vaccines.

This may include a severe allergy or anaphylactic reaction to a previous dose of COVID-19 vaccine or any of its components that cannot be tampered with by a physician.

A diagnosed episode of myocarditis / pericarditis after receiving an mRNA vaccine is also a known contraindication.

Each note or letter should include why a patient cannot be vaccinated against COVID-19, with an absolute or relative contraindication, and the time limit that would apply, such as permanent, time-limited, or indefinite. “

