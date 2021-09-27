La Palma volcano: authorities block the coastal area as lava approaches the sea





The 1,250-degree Celsius lava could hit the Atlantic Ocean in the coming hours, likely to cause explosions and send clouds of toxic gases over the island, the Canary Islands emergency services warned Monday morning.

“Given the possibility that lava may reach the sea in the coming hours in the coastal area of ​​Tazacorte, and in anticipation of possible emissions of harmful gas to health, the Canary Islands volcano emergency committee orders the closure of San Borondon, Marina Alta “Marina Baja and La Condesa,” they wrote on Twitter.

“The population should follow the instructions of the authorities and stay at home, with doors and windows closed, until the situation can be assessed in the morning,” they added.

In the early hours of Monday morning, the lava traveled beyond the southwestern town of Todoque which was evacuated a few days ago and was only 1.6 kilometers (approximately 1 mile) off the coast of La Palma, according to emergency services.

Authorities have also called on residents within a 5-kilometer radius of the volcano to take further precautions, due to the possibility of new explosive eruptions which could cause the glass to break. The main airline for the Canary Islands, Binter Canarias, confirmed on Monday that it will continue to suspend flights to and from La Palma Airport as it monitors the situation. All other air traffic at the airport was also canceled Monday morning, according to Spain airport operator AENA. Monday marks the ninth consecutive day of volcanic eruptions, which have so far forced the evacuation of nearly 6,000 people, destroyed hundreds of homes and destroyed the island’s economically crucial banana plantations. Reuters drone footage showed a rapid stream of hot lava flowing down the crater slopes, passing near houses and parts of land and buildings covered by a black mass of slow-moving lava. The lava flow has covered more than 230 hectares, said the European Union satellite monitoring service Copernicus, swallowing hundreds of homes as well as roads, schools and churches, and forcing thousands to evacuate. No casualties or serious damage have been reported since the volcano erupted, but about 15% of the island’s banana harvest could be in jeopardy, endangering thousands of jobs.

Additional reporting by Reuters.

