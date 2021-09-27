International
Vaccination sites opening on college campuses
The Health Service executive will begin operating today at vaccination clinics across college campuses in an effort to promote vaccination among young people.
The campaign includes 30 tertiary institutions, with temporary vaccination centers set up in 15 countries.
The entry program is open to all and the HSE said it is encouraging anyone who wants to get a vaccine to take their first or second doses.
The aim is to maximize vaccination for those who have not yet benefited from vaccination, including international students.
As of yesterday, 7.19 million doses of vaccine had been administered in Ireland. Beyond double and single dose vaccines, over 3.6 million people have been fully vaccinated.
David Walsh, HSE’s Vaccination Process and Workforce, said: “Young people across Ireland have demonstrated their support for the vaccination program and the extraordinary intake rates have shown this.
“The aim of this vaccination week is to increase and promote vaccination among young people when they start or return to college this month and to ensure that any student who has not yet been vaccinated, including international students, has the opportunity to are protected “
More details on opening hours and locations of vaccination centers can be found herePeople have been told that they will not be able to get a vaccine if they attend overtime.
The latest coronavirus stories
The pop-up clinics will be at:
KS University College
NUI Galway
Trinity College Dublin
University of Limerick
Dublin City University
University of Maynooth
Munster University of Technology KS
Immaculate Conception Mary College
Royal College of Surgeons Ireland
National College of Art and Design
Athlone Institute of Technology (Shannon University of Technology from October 1)
Furthermore, clinics operating at the UCD Institute of Technology, Letterkenny, Sligo and Waterford will be open to students and staff during vaccination week.
Separately, most primary school children and those in child care institutions who identify as close contacts of a confirmed Covid-19 case but who have no symptoms will no longer need to restrict their movements. them, or be tested as of today.
Automatic tracking of close contacts will also be completed.
So far, elementary school children who were considered a close contact in a confirmed Covid-19 case have been asked to restrict their movements, stay out of school, and get tested if they had no symptoms.
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has said he understands that some people will be anxious about the changes in tracking down close contacts and isolating children under the age of 12 introduced today.
But he said it was introduced because of such encouraging results from schools, where the Covid-19 rate is stable or reportedly declining.
He also said any program, if recommended, to vaccinate those ages 5 to 12, is not expected to happen this year.
Minister Donnelly also said that some people had spread very dangerous information about vaccines and that people had been targeted with lies and he was very concerned about that.
He said the good news was that Ireland has the highest vaccination rate in Europe.
Yesterday, the Department of Health said 1,459 new cases of the virus had been reported. There were 296 people in the hospital, including 65 in intensive care.
Concern about getting vaccines among health workers
A Labor Party TD has described as “very disturbing” reports that 26 front-line staff at Beaumont Hospital in Dublin have been transferred to non-frontal duties after a number of them refused Covid-19 vaccinations.
Deputy Aodhán í Ríordáin said: “Something has gone radically wrong here and I think we need to find the reasons why.”
Speaking to RTÉ Today with Claire Byrne, Ó Ríordáin said he does not support compulsory vaccination, but a policy should be put in place between healthcare workers, unions, management and the HSE to encourage vaccination.
He said there is “a balance of rights”, but that healthcare workers have a broader responsibility to people who use hospital services.
Deputy Ríordáin said that when figures suggest that 186 healthcare workers are not receiving vaccines, an investigation is justified and work is needed to combat vaccine reluctance.
Reporting – Fergal Bowers
