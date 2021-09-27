Transportation group says Grant Shapps is ridiculous to blame him for petrol panic | Supply chain crisis





The petrol crisis that has resulted in long queues of drivers in the front field has been largely blamed for buying panic, but the government has also used the opportunity to point the finger at an organization that has long been a thorn in its side: Transportation Road Association. Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said the panic flared after comments made by BP about the reduction in stock levels at a Cabinet Office meeting were revealed by one of the road transport associations. And in case there was any ambiguity, sources informed the Mail on Sunday that RHA was fully responsible for this panic and chaos. RHA says the claim is false. Rod McKenzie, RHAs director of public policy and affairs, who was called a wailing source by an unidentified source, did not attend the meeting and said he was aware of BP’s warning about his fuel reserves. outside of media investigations after comments were reported on television. McKenzie told the Guardian: It was already in the public domain. I said every time I was asked there is no shortage of fuel. It’s just ridiculous, accusing me of making people buy out of panic. It is not right. What RHA has been doing for several years is to highlight the growing shortage of truck drivers and warns that a supply chain crisis would sooner or later hit. A number of factors have contributed to the absence of around 100,000 HGV executives, but the chronic problem was greatly accelerated by Brexit and Covid. The RHA did not try for the government by stressing the potential chaos that would come on the eve of Brexit, and the bureaucracy and loggias faced by its members, especially those working cross-border from the Channel ports. While other organizations like Logistics in the UK moderated public criticism, the RHA denounced the delay and indecision as the clock was ticking and drivers and operators faced a great deal of uncertainty as to whether they could operate. The group has noted a massive drop in exports since then. The RHA, which has been in various forms for over 75 years, claims to represent about half of the 500,000 plus trucks on Britain’s roads. This includes larger transportation firms, such as Eddie Stobart, and some individual owner-operators, but most members are small firms with about five to 20 trucks. The organization was barred from at least one meeting before the Brexit government by refusing to sign a non-disclosure agreement. McKenzie said RHA has been a very tough campaign on behalf of the transportation industry, noting issues Inevitably organizations become irritating. We were determined to maintain our independence even if it displeases us. Despite the current hostility, the government has heeded some of its suggestions to help resolve the crisis, including issuing short-stay visas, contacting retired carriers and increasing testing capacity. Many of these were our ideas, so it’s good to see the government agree with us, McKenzie said. It’s essential that we work with them now on the details of how these are done.

