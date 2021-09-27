China’s Abortion Oath sparks boundary concerns





On social media on Monday, after some state-backed media highlighted the line about abortion in instructions, some users wondered if there were more restrictions. Contraception can fail, so not finding a partner is the safest bet, said a popular comment on the social media platform Weibo. Overall, many women are deeply skeptical of how the government will try to increase anemic births in the country, said Lu Pin, a Chinese feminist activist. Earlier this year, the government imposed a period of calm for couples seeking divorce, which some saw as a way to force women to stay married and have children. Chinese women are always forced by the state and used by the state, Ms. Lu said in an interview in June, noting that some women were concerned about the potential limits of contraception, which is currently available. Those fears do not seem to have materialized yet. Monday’s report actually promised to improve women’s access to contraception, as well as boost sex education. Ms. Feng, founder of the Beijing-based organization, stressed that the single mention of abortion reduction came in a lengthy report of more than 50,000 Chinese characters. She noted other parts of the report that she called encouraging, such as promises to combat gender discrimination in the workplace, improve educational opportunities for women and promote the division of household chores between men and women. However, she acknowledged the noise gap between official rhetoric and reality. State media has recently attacked the perceived feminization of Chinese men, and social media platforms have censored feminist activists. Although the report affirms the authorities’ stance against sexual harassment, a judge this month ruled against the plaintiff in the high-profile harassment case that emerged from the Chinas Me Too movement. Women’s development involves many responsible departments, Ms. Feng said. And the way those responsible departments implement their specific measures requires more attention and promotion. Joy Dong contributed research

