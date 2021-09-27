International
As the President of Tunisia cements the rule of one man, the opposition grows
CAIRO For the past two months, Tunisian President Kais Saied has received widespread popular support for his increasingly high levels of power, culminating in a recent announcement that he would essentially rule the country by decree. But he is now beginning to face growing opposition, adding to uncertainty over Tunisia’s most serious political crisis in a decade as its economy plummets.
The reprimands came from strong opponents and former allies alike, from political parties and the media, and even from some of the same supporters who cheered in the streets when Mr. Saied froze parliament, ousts prime minister, takes power July 25 On Sunday, at least 2,000 protesters in the Tunisian capital, Said, called on Mr Saied to end what they called a coup, the first major demonstration against his in two months.
A joint statement from four political parties, including the one that was previously close to the president, said Mr. Saied was moving towards dictatorship and called on him to end his extraordinary measures, which he had promised were temporary.
We consider the president to have lost his legitimacy by violating the Constitution, the powerful general labor union, UGTT, said in a statement on Friday, warning Saied against concentrating too much power in his hands without dialogue.
Mr Saied has questioned the democracy of the North African countries, the only one that emerged from the Arab Spring protests that began in Tunisia and swept the region a decade ago.
He said in July that his actions were a temporary response to Tunisia’s economic and health emergencies. But the president has tightened power since then, ignoring international and domestic pressure to restore Parliament.
On Wednesday, the Saieds office announced that it would set up a system under which it would essentially govern the country by decree, bypassing the Constitution. It said he would take power to issue legislative texts by decree and elect a government cabinet, although the constitution holds parliament accountable for legislation and authorizes the prime minister to appoint a cabinet.
As for the Constitution, which the Tunisians adopted in 2014 after years of arduous consultations and negotiations, the announcement simply said that any constitutional provision that conflicted with Mr. Saieds’s new powers was no longer in force. This left in place only the preface to the documents and the first two chapters, which deal with Tunisia’s guiding principles and rights and freedoms.
Mr Saieds’s office said he would take responsibility for drafting political reviews and constitutional changes with the help of a committee he would appoint.
This article in particular drew alarm from the UGTT, the labor union, which was part of a quartet of groups awarded the 2015 Nobel Peace Prize for leading a national dialogue that helped Tunisian democracy survive a 2013 political crisis.
Amending the Constitution and the election law is an issue that concerns all components of society, the unions said in a statement on Friday. He called on Mr Saied to engage in talks rather than monopolize the power to change the Constitution.
There is no solution to the current crisis other than consultation, partnership and dialogue based on national principles, Tunisian sovereignty and service, the union added.
The announcement Wednesday from the presidents’ office also said lawmakers would lose their salaries and benefits in addition to their immunity from prosecution, which Mr Saied had already lifted. Tunisian authorities have arrested five members of parliament over the past two months, including critics of the president, although one, Yassine Ayari, was released last week.
Other targets have included businessmen and judges, some of whom have been placed under house arrest, travel bans and asset freezes.
At first, many Tunisians were overjoyed to hear of Mr. Saieds’s extraordinary measures. By pinning their hopes on rescuing Tunisia’s drowning economy, fixing the country’s chaotic politics and fighting widespread corruption in a president they saw as incorruptible, they dismissed warnings from Mr Saieds’ opponents and political critics that his actions resembled dictatorship.
By z. Saied has failed to set a long-awaited roadmap for the return of the country and has raised the alarm by refusing to engage in dialogue with civil society groups or other politicians to pave the way forward.
After two months without results, dissatisfaction or at least impatience with Mr. Saieds’s actions has begun to escalate. A small gathering of protesters came out to demonstrate against him earlier this month; thousands more gathered in Tunis on Sunday.
Emperor Kais, the first of his line, Sarra Grira, a Tunisian journalist, wrote on Facebook shortly after the announcement that Mr. Saied would receive greater power.
But Mr Saieds’s real test of popularity will be whether he can tackle the economic misery that plunged Tunisia into turmoil in the first place. Struggling with high unemployment, declining living standards and widespread poverty pushing thousands of Tunisians to risk migrating across the Mediterranean to Europe each year, the country has no clear prospects for improvement.
Mr Saied has halted negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for help without explaining his economic plans, although he has gained popularity among some Tunisians with proposals to force wealthy businessmen accused of corruption to fund development projects in most regions. varfra.
The wall Kais is hitting and can explode is the economy, said Monica Marks, a Middle East policy professor at New York University Abu Dhabi who studies Tunisia. Expectations are so high, and he has everything to do with it, she added.
Inevitably, there will be a huge gap between populist expectations, which are higher than ever now, and the reality of what Kais can actually deliver.
Massinissa Benlakehal contributed to the report from Tunisia.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/27/world/middleeast/tunisia-president-dictator.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]