As the President of Tunisia cements the rule of one man, the opposition grows

CAIRO For the past two months, Tunisian President Kais Saied has received widespread popular support for his increasingly high levels of power, culminating in a recent announcement that he would essentially rule the country by decree. But he is now beginning to face growing opposition, adding to uncertainty over Tunisia’s most serious political crisis in a decade as its economy plummets.

The reprimands came from strong opponents and former allies alike, from political parties and the media, and even from some of the same supporters who cheered in the streets when Mr. Saied froze parliament, ousts prime minister, takes power July 25 On Sunday, at least 2,000 protesters in the Tunisian capital, Said, called on Mr Saied to end what they called a coup, the first major demonstration against his in two months.

A joint statement from four political parties, including the one that was previously close to the president, said Mr. Saied was moving towards dictatorship and called on him to end his extraordinary measures, which he had promised were temporary.

We consider the president to have lost his legitimacy by violating the Constitution, the powerful general labor union, UGTT, said in a statement on Friday, warning Saied against concentrating too much power in his hands without dialogue.