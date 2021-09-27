Olaf Scholz: the man who can replace Angela Merkel as Germany’s next chancellor





The SDP won 25.7% of the vote, while Angela Merkel ‘s Christian Democratic Union (CDU) received 24.1%, according to the federal returns official.

While the close result means Scholz is far from certain to become Germany’s next chancellor, he is in the strongest position to start coalition talks with the Green Party, which received 14.8% of the vote. , and the Free Liberal Democratic Party (FDP) with 11.5% of the vote.

Scholz has positioned himself as a pragmatist and a pair of confident hands. In fact, his political style is no different from that of Merkel – the two are similar in many ways, despite coming from rival parties.

“He appears calm, sober, consistent,” said Corinna Hoerst, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) in Brussels. Hoerst said that as a moderate, Scholz is an outside member within his party. “The SPD leaders are mostly left-leaning and initially did not support him. So we do not yet know who will gather around him and who will influence his leadership style,” she added. Hoerst’s colleague and deputy director of the GMF Berlin office, Sudha David-Wilp, said this centrism is another feature Scholz shares with Merkel. “She always ruled from the center and I think he will also try to do that if he becomes chancellor, but it will also depend of course on what the coalition parties demand,” she said. The 63-year-old – a lifelong member of the SPD – was born into what was then West Germany, a detail that sets him apart from Merkel, who grew up in East Germany. Scholz served as Minister of Labor and Social Affairs in Merkel’s first coalition government in the late 2000s. In 2011 he was elected mayor of Hamburg, a position he held – with high levels of support – until 2018. . Since then, he has served as deputy chancellor and finance minister in Merkel’s grand coalition government, a powerful position in German national politics. His profile was further enhanced when he oversaw Germany’s generous coronavirus compensation programs for businesses, employees and those who lost income because they had to be quarantined during the pandemic. “He has a dog [Merkel’s] right hand when it comes to running the country over the last four years … he [played] the second calf for Merkel, but he has tremendous power within the German government, and also in Europe [where he] represents Germany when it comes to euro policies, “said David-Wilp. Unlike Merkel, who has become a household name around the world during her long tenure, Scholz is not well known abroad – beyond the political circles of Brussels. Speaking Monday, he said forming a stronger and more sovereign European Union, as well as working on good relations between Germany and the United States, would be his main foreign policy goals if he becomes chancellor. He added that as the world “becomes more dangerous”, democratic countries must co-operate. “It is important that we work together, even if we have a conflict on one or the other question,” he said. Scholz has had his share of political problems in the past. As mayor of Hamburg, he was criticized for abusing the violent protests that unfolded during a G20 summit his city hosted in 2017. Hamburg fell into chaos during the summit and hundreds of police officers were injured in clashes with protesters. Scholz had underestimated the potential danger from the demonstrations, and thus blamed the city for lack of preparation. As coalition talks begin, Scholz will try to seduce the Greens and the FDP, but such negotiations could take months. Until then, the jury is still clear what kind of chancellor Scholz could be. “It will be a change because it is no longer Merkel,” Hoerst said, before adding, “I doubt it will be big.”

