Reports of mental health difficulties increased during Covid





The chief executive of St. Patrick’s Mental Health Services has said the pandemic has had a significant psychological impact on people with a 15-20% increase in reports of mental health difficulties. Speaking to RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Paul Gilligan said mental health services are struggling with staff, but that co-operation between independent, voluntary and statutory groups means there is a lot of support available to people. He said: “We have to give people permission to accept [their difficulties] focusing also on empowerment, recovery, and optimism, and emphasizing that people should not underestimate their inner resilience. “ He said that with the right support, people “can and should expect to live a fulfilling life”. Gilligan said research with the National Council of Parents shows that over 60% of parents are expressing concerns about their children, with a 20% increase in presentations over the past two years. He said staff shortages are a real difficulty and while telephone and internet services are helping, more needs to happen. “We need to sit down and address serious health care issues for children and adolescents that need to be addressed,” he added. St. Patrick’s Mental Health Services is launching a four-week program of well-being events called the ‘Walk in My Shoes’ campaign today. It is a free, online, interactive program of events and workshops to ask people to make their mental health a priority and focus on their well-being. Gilligan said the program “is about trying to protect your mental health and build your psychological resilience.” The program contains events aimed at the class and families.

