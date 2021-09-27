Tunisia’s political crisis threatens to deepen economic problems

Political paralysis undermines efforts to regulate the economy

Tunisians say living conditions are deteriorating

Assistance requested from the IMF

TUNISIA, Sept. 27 (Reuters) – Nurse Amira Souissi celebrated when Tunisian President Kais Saied took power in July, vowing to fight corruption, contain prices and boost state finances.

But the mother of four is now losing patience with what some Tunisians see as his lack of an economic game plan, as opposition grows against what his opponents call a coup.

Souissi said her salary of 1,000 dinars ($ 350) a month could no longer keep pace with the high cost of living, with inflation reaching 6.2 percent, and it is difficult to secure a bank loan because of the liquidity of few.

“We expected prices to fall. But look, the price of a kilogram of scallops rose from 15 dinars to 19 dinars,” she said at a market in the capital’s Ibn Khaldoun district.

Anger over the economic stagnation, aggravated by the pandemic, helped boost support for the seemingly widespread July 25th Saied intervention.

But Saied is now coming under increasing pressure to tackle Tunisia’s economic woes as the political crisis jeopardized the democratic gains won by Tunisians in the 2011 revolution that sparked the Arab Spring protests.

Saied’s intervention halted delayed talks with the International Monetary Fund on a loan program that was expected to unlock further economic aid and avert a crisis in public finances.

“The situation is very critical in the economy and public finances in particular. We have been on the verge of collapse for months,” said economic analyst Moez Joudi.

“But the political crisis now and the lack of any program and a clear economic vision is really accelerating the complete collapse.”

He predicted that Saied’s focus on politics could turn Tunisia into another Lebanon, which is in the financial crisis that the World Bank has called one of the deepest depressions in modern history.

Three-quarters of Lebanon’s population is mired in poverty, and its local currency has lost 90% of its value in the past two years.

Saied, who ousted the prime minister, froze parliament and empowered himself to rule by decree, has yet to appoint a new government, articulate a comprehensive economic policy or say how he would finance the public deficit and pay off debts.

ECONOMIC GOOD

The president’s office was not available for comment on the state of the economy in the North African country. Neither were the economic and financial officials.

Tunisia paid off more than $ 1 billion in debt this summer from foreign exchange reserves, but needs to find about $ 5 billion more to finance a projected budget deficit and more loan repayments.

Saied still enjoys widespread support from a corruption-ridden public and says he has his hands clean. But political paralysis is hurting the chances of changing the economy.

A man who would only give his first name Mohamed sat in a cafe with two friends complaining that he was unemployed for four years.

Economic conditions are a real test for the president. The situation is bad. “The president has opened the door of hope for us,” he said.

“I hope he does not close it soon, and he should avoid populism. We want to see the president attract investment and provide us with jobs.”

The State Statistics Institute has said unemployment is at 17.8 percent, and the fiscal deficit widened to more than 11 percent in 2020. The economy shrank 8.2 percent last year, while public debt rose to 87 percent of gross domestic product , according to the IMF.

Both influential labor unions and foreign lenders see little choice but to resume the IMF process. While Tunisia needs about four billion dinars a month to pay salaries and pay off debts, the state treasury has only 544 million dinars, according to central bank data released Monday.

Saied has said his actions are needed to address political paralysis, economic stagnation and a poor response to the pandemic. He promised to protect rights and not be a dictator.

The president has not set any time limits on his takeover, but said he would appoint a committee to help draft changes to the 2014 constitution and establish “a true democracy in which the people are truly sovereign.” .

Several thousand demonstrators gathered in Tunis on Sunday to protest against Saied’s rule, calling on him to resign in the biggest show of public anger since his intervention.

Written by Michael Georgy, Edited by William Maclean

Our standards: Principles of Trust by Thomson Reuters.