Ontario reports 613 new COVID-19 deaths

Ontario is reporting 613 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no additional virus-related deaths. The total of the provincial issue now stands at 584,541.

Of the 613 new cases recorded, the data showed that 350 were unvaccinated persons, 35 were partially vaccinated persons, 159 were fully vaccinated persons and for 69 persons the vaccination status was unknown.

According to the moon report, 117 cases were registered in Toronto, 70 in the Peel Region, 48 in the York Region, 46 in Hamilton, 45 in Windsor-Essex, 41 in Ottawa, and 35 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit.

All other local public health units reported less than 30 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has remained at 9,704 as no new deaths were recorded.

Vaccinations, recovery, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 20:00 on Sunday, 20,454 vaccines (7,401 for the first stroke and 13,053 for the second stroke) were administered on the last day.

There are more than 10.4 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 80.3 percent of the eligible population (12 years and older). Coverage of the first dose stands at 85.9 percent.

Meanwhile, 569,211 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is about 97 percent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 578 from the day before.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 5,626 from the day before when it was at 5,591, but it is less than September 20 when it was at 6,376. At the height of the second wave of coronavirus growth in January, active cases reached just over 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases reached 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 621 which is the same as yesterday, and is also down from a week ago when it was 711. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 700.

The government said 22,633 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are currently a total of 9,306 tests awaiting results.

Test positivity reached 2 percent. Last week, test positivity was at 2.7 percent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 186 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (with 12 from the day before) with 184 patients in intensive care units (up to seven) and 157 patients in intensive care units with a ventilator (increase with six).

At the height of the third wave, which was the worst wave for hospital admissions, the province saw up to 900 patients in ICU with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards. Provincial records have recorded 5,822 patients in total have ever been to the ICU with 29,798 patients being hospitalized due to COVID since the onset of the pandemic.

Provincial officials recently announced that they will begin to include the vaccination status of those hospitalized due to COVID-19 as part of theirdaily reporting of COVID-19 data.They noted that the new database will grow and improve over time as more information is gathered.

Due to incomplete data from the weekend, the latest numbers come from Saturday. For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 133 were not vaccinated, 9 were partially vaccinated, and 43 were fully vaccinated. For those in the ICU, 102 were not vaccinated while 11 were partially vaccinated and 7 were fully vaccinated.

Disturbing variants in Ontario

Officials have listed the breakdown data for the new VOCs (disturbing variants) discovered so far in the province which consists of:

Alpha B.1.1.7 VOC (first discovered in the UK): 146,460 variant cases, one case removed. This species prevailed in the third wave of Ontario.

Delta B.1.617.2 VOC (first discovered in India): 18,297 variant cases, which has increased by 37 since the day before. This species is dominating the fourth wave of Ontario.

Beta B.1.351 VOC (first discovered in South Africa): 1,502 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.

Gamma P.1 VOC (first discovered in Brazil): 5,229 variant cases, which is unchanged from the previous day.

NOTE: It takes several days for positive COVID-19 tests to be reviewed for the correct variant. Therefore, there may be more variant cases than general cases in daily reporting.

Here is a breakdown of total cases in Ontario by gender and age:

291,188 persons are male, an increase of 302 cases.

289,223 persons are female, an increase of 299 cases.

16,379 people are under the age of four, an increase of 41 cases.

29,482 people are 5-11, an increase of 101 cases.

52,184 people are 12 to 19, an increase of 55 cases.

220,653 people are 20 to 39, an increase of 224 cases.

164,155 people are 40 to 59 an increase of 115 cases.

75,785 people are 60 to 79 an increase of 62 cases.

25,791 people are 80 years and older, an increase of 15 cases.

The province notes that not all cases have a reported age or gender.

















Here is a breakdown of total COVID-19-related deaths by age:

Deaths reported at ages 19 and under: Six

Deaths reported in ages 20 to 39: 95

Deaths reported in ages 40 to 59: 659

Deaths reported between the ages of 60 and 79: 3,158

Deaths reported in ages 80 and older: 5,785

The province notes that there may be a delay in reporting deaths and data

Cases between students and staff in Ontario schools

Meanwhile,show government figures there are currently 779 out of 4,844 schools in Ontario with at least one COVID-19 case.

On Monday, Ontario reported 135 new cases of COVID-19 in schools with 120 among students, 13 among staff and two cases among unidentified individuals.

There are 1,450 active infections among both students and staff, an increase from 1,203 active cases reported Friday.

A school has closed as a result of positive cases.

Cases, deaths and outbreaks in long-term care homes in Ontario

According to the Ontario Department of Long-Term Care, 3,816 deaths were recorded among residents and patients in long-term care homes across Ontario, an increase of one death since the day before. Thirteen virus-related deaths in total have been reported among staff.

There are 17 actual explosions in the house, which is unchanged from the day before.

The ministry also indicated that there are currently 55 active cases among long-term care residents and 38 active cases among staff for two for both on the last day.

