Berliners vote for the expropriation of large landowners in a non-binding referendum





About 56% voted in favor of the non – binding initiative, compared to 39% against, the Berlin government said after Sunday ‘s vote, which was held alongside elections for the city government and national parliament.

The results come after Vonovia, Germany’s largest housing rental company, said it had reached the 50% threshold needed to buy smaller rival Deutsche Wohnen, creating a shelter with about 550,000 apartments worth more than $ 80 billion. euros ($ 93.7 billion).

Public anger has grown in Berlin over tenant rights and affordable housing, which were a key issue in the traditionally left-leaning German capital election campaign.

The group that launched the referendum declared victory and called on the city senate to draft a law on the expropriation and socialization of large housing groups. Activists hope the city will take control of some 240,000 apartments.

“Ignoring the referendum would be a political scandal. We will not give up until the socialization of housing groups is implemented,” Kalle Kunkel, spokeswoman for the initiative, said in a statement. Multiple challenges Responding to the referendum result, Vonovia CEO Rolf Buch said in a statement: “Expropriations do not solve the many challenges in the Berlin housing market.” He called for more cooperation from all players in the housing market in Berlin to find more constructive solutions. Earlier this month, Vonovia and Deutsche Wohnen announced a plan to sell nearly 15,000 apartments in Berlin for 2.46 billion euros, as part of an offer to gain political support for their merger. The Social Democrats (SPD) held control of Berlin in Sunday elections , according to the provisional results on Monday, which means that their candidate Franziska Giffey will become the first female mayor of the city. Giffey confirmed her previous stance by rejecting the expropriations, but said the referendum results should be respected. “I am still of the opinion that expropriations do not help in creating either a new apartment or resolving the big issue of affordable housing,” she told ARD on Monday. Giffey called on the Berlin government to draft a bill and make a legal review. “Such a draft then has to be checked and if it is not constitutional, then we can not do it.” The Social Democrats also narrowly won Germany’s federal election with 25.7% of the vote, ending 16 years of Conservative-led rule under Angela Merkel, but tough coalition talks are ahead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/27/europe/berlin-housing-rental-landlords-grm-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos