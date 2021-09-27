Top 10 world news: US Sikh officer to sue Marine Corps, Jinnah statue blown up in Balochistan and more, World News

A Sikh officer in the United States Marine Corps, who obtained permission to wear a turban while on duty, is likely to sue the Marines after finding some remarks about the permit. First Lieutenant Sukhbir Toor received permission to wear the turban with everyday wear in normal duty. But he cannot do so in the conflict zone or while serving in a ceremonial unit. In other news, an Afghan private airline Kam Air transferred about 155 members of the company’s management family to Abu Dhabi, instead of the targeted evacuators who were on the evacuation list. The US State Department found that the evacuators were not on the list when the plane landed in the UAE. Meanwhile, the Taiwan Strait is back in the news. After a U.S. warship made a ‘routine’ transit through the strait recently, a British warship HMS Richmond traveled to the same area on Monday.

The Sikh officer in the U.S. Marines was allowed turbans, but he can sue

Toor joined the U.S. Navy after college in 2017. Initially, he shaved his beard and wore a standard Navy hat. But as he progressed and became captain, he decided it was time to find a way to honor both his country and his religion.

Afghanistan: Kam Air reportedly took 155 relatives of the high brass company instead of those evacuated to the UAE, reports claim

The flight was planned to evacuate the scribes and other persons abroad. At the last minute, he flew alone with the families of the airline leadership. The plane was only half full. According to the report, the US State Department found that the evacuators were not on the list when the plane landed in the UAE.

In rare transit, British warship HMS Richmond crosses the Taiwan Strait

The development is a rare voyage by a non-US military ship as the US has regularly made “freedom of navigation” voyages across the Strait. This waterway divides Taiwan and mainland China. In recent months, tensions between China and Taiwan have risen steadily, and regular crossings by foreign warships have only angered Beijing.

Silence after violence: Afghanistan, the most important country now, will have no voice in UNGA

Ghulam Isaczai, who represented the regime of President Ashraf Ghani who was ousted last month, was supposed to challenge the Taliban with a speech, but his name was removed from the list of speakers early Monday. The Taliban wrote a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last week demanding that its new foreign minister, Amir Khan Muttaqi, be allowed to “participate”.

Pakistan: Statue of Mohammad Ali Jinnah destroyed by Balochistan blast

The statue, which was unveiled in June this year on Marine Drive, was blown up by placing an explosive device under it, according to a report in the English newspaper Dawn in Pakistan. Babgar Baloch, a spokesman for the illegal militant group Republican Army Baloch, claimed responsibility for the Twitter bomb.

Violent clashes reported after pandemic restrictions lifted in Norway

At least 50 fights or riots broke out throughout the evening as people gathered on the streets to celebrate. According to Norwegian media, police were sent to a number of cases, including a boy carrying a machete on a bus in Oslo. Norway said on Friday that all pandemic restrictions would be lifted on Saturday.

“As the delta blast destroys the US, the CDC chief says health systems are in serious condition.”

Walensky’s remarks come against the backdrop of the average death toll rising to 40 percent a day over the past two weeks, from 1387 to 1947, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. Reported deaths are currently highest in states like Florida, which is seeing an average of 376 daily deaths over the past week, and Texas, which is reporting a daily average of 283.

The Taliban order barbers in Helmand province not to shave or trim their beards

A notice issued by the provincial ministry for spreading virtue and preventing vices says those who violate the directive will be punished. The ministry has banned stylish hair styling Helmand Province. Reports say the Taliban have also ordered salon owners not to play music inside the premises.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov says recognition of Taliban “not on the table”

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Saturday that international recognition of the Taliban was not being considered. He was speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting of world leaders in New York for the UN General Assembly. His remarks follow the Taliban nomination for a UN envoy, setting up a confrontation with Afghanistan’s place in the world body.

Exclusive WION: Life under the Taliban- Living in the land of zombies

The fear of losing his life was so severe that he had walked for days straight, climbed rocky mountains, and endured unforgivable weather. Since Panjshir is the last ray of hope, we believe he is hiding from what he calls the Taliban administration “prison-like”. His family, scattered. His independence has long since disappeared. In an exclusive interview with WION from an undisclosed place in Afghanistan, a devil *** Aamir tells us the story of life under the Taliban regime and the hidden insecurity.