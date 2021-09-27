innovating global learning at Clemson · Clemson News

March 2, 2020, forever changed global engagement March 2, 2020, forever changed global engagement at Clemson University. Before the borders began to close, before the flights became established, before the resources were limited due to a growing global pandemic, the day when University leaders decided to bring home students studying worldwide and started develop plans to continue with the international aspect of their education.

As the University moved from study abroad to recall, and eventually taking refuge in the country, it banned travel, fieldwork, and diving opportunities that are often hallmarks of global learning. For those in the Office of Global Engagement, this provided an opportunity to focus on course and technology innovations and develop new models of global learning for students, including a new initiative to serve students without access to those traditional mobility programs.

Historically, by 2020, whenever anyone thought of global learning, they immediately thought of studying abroad, said Kyle Anderson, senior director of global engagement at Global Engagement OfficeWith In Clemson, students studying abroad on average are between 10 and 14 percent of the student population, so there is a large portion of the student body with limited access to those inclusive global experiences. With the emergency brake drawn on studies abroad, our office knew it was a great time to think about models that could increase access to global learning.

As the need arose to rethink global learning, the Global Engagement Office asked partners across the University to help them provide students with enrichment programs. Several interdisciplinary projects emerged, all with one thing in common virtual experiences that would encourage cross-cultural understanding and collaboration, preparing students to work with multinational teams and a diverse workforce.

From concept to reality virtual reality

From Andersons’s first day in office, he wanted to expand the virtual roads and technologies where global learning could take place, a place where students could learn about broad issues and meet peers around the world. COVID-19 accelerated this mission. If students cannot physically study in another country, why not allow them to dive virtually?

As someone in our office who is always trying to find new ways to continue to deliver global learning to our students, it was clear to me that we need to focus on virtual pathways, Anderson said.

With a focus on enhancing intercultural competencies through virtual exchange where people from different countries meet each other and work on joint projects and tasks Anderson, his faculty colleagues, interdisciplinary partners in Watt Family Innovation Center AND Sonoco Institutes, and a student team began to be formed VR World a tool that allows students to visit international cultural environments that are repeated in 3D and interact with people from around the world.

Mondi (Italian) means world. The Virtual Reality Center (VR) for Paris includes important cultural and architectural monuments for an inclusive experience.

The goal of the VR Mondi program is to increase student access to global learning and increase engagement by helping to develop overall digital literacy for future jobs. It reduces barriers between global peers, allowing them to share intercultural knowledge while increasing the diversity of thought and practice. Improves language and communication skills and strengthens transnational partnerships, preparing students to work in international teams.

The team never imagined it the project would win an 2020 Innovation Award for education just a few months after the first Blas Pascal prototype, the Argentine environment was created. While this program was in development, another team worked quickly to create an opportunity that would allow students to return abroad at a more convenient time.

Learn English and talk about it

As students were returning from their study programs abroad early on, Jen Brondell, director of English language programs, and colleagues began developing a 120-hour Certificate of English as a Foreign Language (TEFL), using the standards of defined by TESOL International. These standards combine 100 hours of dedicated virtual subjects with 20 hours of observation, in person or online, along with instruction.

We wanted to be able to help students return abroad at another time. We also felt there was room for us to give hope in the face of the frustration, anger, and sadness felt by those students who withdrew from a long-awaited experience, Brondell said.

Withdrawn from Spain due to COVID-19, Clemson student Abby Arant returned to Spain with a TEFL certificate and shares a view of her apartment. She teaches English to third and fourth graders.

Once students have completed 100 course hours, they practice teaching. Students have observed classes or taught as close as Greenville, South Carolina, and as far away as Japan, Argentina, Egypt, and the Ivory Coast. The contacts they make through this practice help build their network and create future job opportunities.

Learning English is a huge industry with jobs in almost every country imaginable. Graduates of the Clemsons certificate program are now working in France, Korea, Poland and Spain. In fact, three students who withdrew from their studies abroad in Spain are now learning English.

Furthermore, some students who received their certificate as sophomores or juniors are serving as conversation partners supporting teaching assistants who use English as an additional language. They meet every week for an hour to talk and learn from each other from graduate students to graduate students and from one country and language to another.

It all came from COVID, Brondell said. If it had not been for COVID, perhaps the TEFL program would not have started. If it were not for the TEFL program, our teaching assistants would not have interested and trained conversation partners.

Expand existing opportunities

Some programs were developed as a result of COVID-19, and some grew because of it. The Clemson International Virtual Exchange Program (IVE) existed and was gaining popularity before it hit COVID-19. However, the pandemic made virtual exchanges the most common across the University.

The IVE program, which brings together classes across borders, allows students to work together for a common goal or to solve global challenges. In the summer of 2021, Tim Guggisberg, assistant clinical professor, and Rodrigo Martinez-Duarte, associate professor of mechanical engineering at College of Engineering, Informatics and Applied Sciences, had student teams from Clemson University and the University of Guanajuato in Mexico working together in collaboration with Michelin North America and Michelin Mexico to address a common problem for specific Michelin plants around Clemson and Mexico. to specific Michelin plants around Clemson and Mexico.

This semester, Autumn 2021, I am running an IVE project in one of my classrooms with a particular university in Mexico, ITESO Guadalajara, and I asked students from both institutions if they feel prepared to participate in an IVE project. To my happy surprise, most of them mentioned that they have worked remotely with colleagues in Germany, Mexico, Spain and other parts of the world during their internships and collaborations already, Martinez-Duarte said. This has been an eye opener because a couple of years ago the message was more about convincing students of the importance of IVE and global preparation. For our current students, it is now clear that this is important, and most of them take it as standard in engineering. This is a game changer on how to better offer our curriculum.

Several other IVE projects are currently underway across campus, including institutions in Guatemala, Serbia, Tanzania, Palestine, Germany, and Japan. There is an increased focus on integrating more IVE into existing curricula and increasing the value of such experiences. IVE is also positioned to be an important part of the newly revised Clemsons curriculum. In the fall of 2020, the Department of Education awarded a grant to work at IVE in the context of Engineering + Language with an Engineering + German pilot.

In a virtual world

Other global learning projects include students from College of Sciences remote partnerships in global health missions in Latin America and Southeast Asia and students in Wilbur O. and Ann Powers College of Business participating in virtual practices in Paris.

We cannot take for granted that the digital interaction will be the same as if it were there in person. It will be different. People will learn in different ways, Anderson said. So the focus is on how many bridges we can build and how we can add to the environment with time and technology.

If Clemson University Global Engagement Office is working with Clemson University Honorary College, Department of Political Science in College of Behavioral, Social and Health Sciences, Interdisciplinary Programs in College of Architecture, Arts and Humanities, or other, what started with a student memory due to the pandemic has turned into new programming, enriched experiences, and greater student access for students.

With unique programming and dedicated staff and faculty members, Clemson University responded with more than one out-of-the-box stay. It was more like out of this world, in a virtual world.

All of this will ensure that Clemson graduates are globally competitive and that a Clemson degree means they already have a significant start in their ability to thrive on international teams, Martinez-Duarte said.