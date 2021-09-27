Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday

The last:

U.S. President Joe Biden will take his shot against COVID-19 on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 and older and approved them for others with existing medical conditions, and high risk work environments With

The White House said Biden, 78, would give reprimands and take the extra dose at 1 on Monday.

Biden received his first stroke on December 21 and his third dose three weeks later, on January 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden. It was not immediately clear if she would also receive the booster dose on Monday.

Speaking Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I will take my booster shot. It is hard to admit that I am over 65, but I will. my reinforcing shot. “

Biden emerged as the champion of booster doses this summer, as the US experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus cases from the more transmissible delta variant. While the vast majority of cases continue to occur among unvaccinated people, regulators noted evidence from Israel and early U.S. studies showing that protection against so-called progress cases was greatly improved by a third dose of Pfizer stroke.

Pushback from WHOon boosters

But the US aggressive push for boosters, before many poorer countries were able to provide even a small amount of protection to their most vulnerable populations, has sparked the anger of the World Health Organization and some aid groups, which have called on the US to suspend data to free supply for the global vaccination effort.

Biden said last week that the U.S. was buying another 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for a total of $ 1 billion over the next year to donate to less affluent countries.

Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorized boosters, but they are expected to be made in the coming weeks. Regulators also expect data on the safety and efficacy of a single dose Johnson & Johnson booster soon.

What is happening all over Canada

WATCH | What ‘s happening inside Alberta, Saskatchewan hospitals: What ‘s happening inside Alberta, Sask. hospital Two infectious disease doctors talk to Ian Hanomansing about the situation inside the Alberta and Saskatchewan hospitals and what the provinces need to do to control their COVID-19 growths. 5:35

What is happening all over the world

Students arrive at school as personal classes continue amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Kuwait City on Sunday. (Yasser Al-Zayyat / AFP / Getty Images)

As of early Monday morning, more than 231.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was over 4.7 million.

INMiddle East, health officials in Kuwait on Sunday reported one death and 37 new cases of COVID-19. Some students in Kuwait have returned to classes for the first time since 2020, with more students expected to attend in the coming weeks.

INEuropePresident Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that France would give 120 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to poor countries, doubling an earlier promise, the French news agency AFP reported.

INAmericas, the COfid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech will be the only one used in Mexico for at-risk children aged 12 to 17, said Mexico’s Deputy Minister of Health.

INAsia-Pacificregion, Japan plans to lift its COVID-19 state of emergency, which covers 19 prefectures, in all regions by the end of September, the NHK broadcaster announced on Monday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he discussed the relief measures with the relevant ministers on Monday and would seek the views of a panel of government advisers on Tuesday.

A mother is seen comforting her baby last week while the baby received the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at a hospital in Bangkok. (Sakchai Lalit / Associated Press)

The COVID-19 working group in Thailand approved a plan to procure a combination of 3.35 million doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, a spokesman said. The country will also waive its mandatory quarantine claim in Bangkok and nine regions from November 1 for vaccinated arrivals, according to authorities.

INAfrica,Tunisia will completely lift its overnight curfew against COVID-19 from Saturday, the presidency said, after about a year in power.

