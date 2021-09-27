International
Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Monday
The last:
U.S. President Joe Biden will take his shot against COVID-19 on Monday, days after federal regulators recommended a third dose of the Pfizer vaccine for Americans age 65 and older and approved them for others with existing medical conditions, and high risk work environments With
The White House said Biden, 78, would give reprimands and take the extra dose at 1 on Monday.
Biden received his first stroke on December 21 and his third dose three weeks later, on January 11, along with his wife, Jill Biden. It was not immediately clear if she would also receive the booster dose on Monday.
Speaking Friday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer booster, Biden told reporters, “I will take my booster shot. It is hard to admit that I am over 65, but I will. my reinforcing shot. “
Biden emerged as the champion of booster doses this summer, as the US experienced a sharp increase in coronavirus cases from the more transmissible delta variant. While the vast majority of cases continue to occur among unvaccinated people, regulators noted evidence from Israel and early U.S. studies showing that protection against so-called progress cases was greatly improved by a third dose of Pfizer stroke.
Pushback from WHOon boosters
But the US aggressive push for boosters, before many poorer countries were able to provide even a small amount of protection to their most vulnerable populations, has sparked the anger of the World Health Organization and some aid groups, which have called on the US to suspend data to free supply for the global vaccination effort.
Biden said last week that the U.S. was buying another 500 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine for a total of $ 1 billion over the next year to donate to less affluent countries.
Vice President Kamala Harris, 56, received the Moderna vaccine, for which federal regulators have not yet authorized boosters, but they are expected to be made in the coming weeks. Regulators also expect data on the safety and efficacy of a single dose Johnson & Johnson booster soon.
By The Associated Press, last updated at 11:55 AM ET
What is happening all over Canada
What is happening all over the world
As of early Monday morning, more than 231.8 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University. The reported number of global deaths was over 4.7 million.
INMiddle East, health officials in Kuwait on Sunday reported one death and 37 new cases of COVID-19. Some students in Kuwait have returned to classes for the first time since 2020, with more students expected to attend in the coming weeks.
INEuropePresident Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that France would give 120 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to poor countries, doubling an earlier promise, the French news agency AFP reported.
INAmericas, the COfid-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech will be the only one used in Mexico for at-risk children aged 12 to 17, said Mexico’s Deputy Minister of Health.
INAsia-Pacificregion, Japan plans to lift its COVID-19 state of emergency, which covers 19 prefectures, in all regions by the end of September, the NHK broadcaster announced on Monday. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said he discussed the relief measures with the relevant ministers on Monday and would seek the views of a panel of government advisers on Tuesday.
The COVID-19 working group in Thailand approved a plan to procure a combination of 3.35 million doses of AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines, a spokesman said. The country will also waive its mandatory quarantine claim in Bangkok and nine regions from November 1 for vaccinated arrivals, according to authorities.
INAfrica,Tunisia will completely lift its overnight curfew against COVID-19 from Saturday, the presidency said, after about a year in power.
By The Associated Press, Reuters and CBC News, last updated at 7:30 a.m. ET
Do you have questions about this story? We are responding as much as we can to the comments.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/coronavirus-canada-world-canada-sept27-2021-1.6190532
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]