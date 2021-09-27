Nuclear megayacht created to save the world

(CNN) The ultimate symbol of wealth, the super yacht has seen a dramatic thing gROWTH in demand during the pandemic, as the ultra-rich wanted privacy and social distancing in its most luxurious, exclusive form.

Orders entered, adding a growing global fleet of thousands of super yachts – loosely defined as luxury boats at least 80 meters long and professionally crewed.

Large super yachts have a disproportionately negative impact on the planet.

According to one calculation by Indiana University anthropologists, one with a permanent crew, a helicopter cushion, submarines and swimming pools emits over 7,000 tons of CO2 per year.

Multiplied by 300 – roughly the number of super-yachts worldwide that fit that bill – which equates to over 2 million tonnes of CO2, more than the individual annual emissions of about a quarter of the countries of the world with

Now, a proposed ship aims to harness the luxury atmosphere of the super yacht and combine it with scientific research to create an emission-free megaship that will unite climate scientists and the rich in a bold effort to save the planet.

“Why not take the richest people in the world, draw them along with the smartest and brightest scientists, and let them experience what is happening directly?” asks Aaron Olivera, a Gibraltar-based entrepreneur based in Singapore, behind the idea.

“Rich people can go online and buy whatever they want, but they can not buy a new mental model with which to see the world.”

A floating computer

If built, the new ship would fade into even the largest superyacht in the world. Courtesy Earth 300

If built, the new ship, which would be christened Earth 300 in relation to its length of 300 meters, or 984 feet, would dominate even the largest super yacht in the world – 590-foot tall Azzam, owned by the royal family of Abu Dhabi.

The preliminary design is sleek and bold, with a unique 13-storey sphere that will house two dozen science labs. They will be collecting data from the ship’s voyages in the hope that they will come up with solutions to help alleviate the climate crisis.

Feeding on an open source platform to allow the global community to participate, they will be supported by a quantum computer, a new type of computer that uses the properties of quantum mechanics to achieve extraordinary speed and power.

Like most of the technology that Olivera hopes to incorporate Land 300 , the quantum computer is not yet commercially available, but is currently the subject of studies by Google and IBM.

Most of the ship’s capacity of 425 people will be taken by two main groups: 165 crew and 160 scientists.

There will also be 20 students and a group of 20 resident experts – economists, engineers, explorers, artists, activists and politicians – forming a “multidisciplinary pot”, says Olivera.

The only paying guests will be wealthy tourists occupying the ship’s 20 VIP suites, at an estimated cost of just over $ 1 million per person, to fund science.

But forget the exclusivity.

“This ship will be a floating computer that will allow people from all over the world to take part in the voyage. This means that these wealthy individuals who will come aboard will have to share the experience with the world. , not just between them “. says Olivera.

A global ship

The 300 Earth is designed to be an emission-free vessel. Courtesy Earth 300

Olivera says he envisions Earth 300 becoming an iconic object of her generation and makes comparisons to the Olympic torch and the Eiffel tower.

“The reason we are building a ship is that climate change is a global problem, so it needs a global vehicle,” he says, adding that the oceans are the beating heart of the planet because they absorb most of the carbon. . But he also wanted people to gather in a confined environment, experiencing a sense of adventure and even danger.

“The connections made on a ship are very different from those made on a static building. When was the last time you had an adventure inside a building?”

Olivera, who has a background in the world of luxury and hospitality in Singapore, says the inspiration for Earth 300 came when he was diving in the Maldives and saw his corals dying. He envisions the ship as a way to combine two colliding worlds – luxury and environmentalism.

“We want to create a new brand of enlightened explorer, to change the flow in the way people see the rich and show that they can and should lead the way,” he says.

The idea of ​​a luxury research ship is not entirely new. REV Ocean, a similar project coming from Norway, is a $ 350 million 600-foot-long super-yacht designed to investigate overfishing, climate change and plastic pollution.

Funded by oil and gas drilling tycoon Kjell Inge Rkke, it was supposed to launch in 2022, but the project has been delayed from three to five years due to problems with shipbuilding.

At $ 700 million, the estimated cost of the Earth 300 is double that of the REV Ocean, and Olivera is looking at shipyards in Germany and South Korea for construction. He says the ship’s preliminary design and marine engineering have been completed and he hopes to be ready for a first voyage this decade.

“I think 2025 is possible for us. It ‘s just a matter of chips getting into the country in the next six months or so, once we’ve created the funding package,” he says, adding that funding will also come from private investors as “traditional banking instruments”.

With nuclear energy?

Designer Aaron Olivera says he hopes to power the spacecraft using nuclear technology. Courtesy Earth 300

Initially, the ship will use green synthetic fuels, but to satisfy the demand to be completely emission-free, Olivera plans to eventually rebuild a molten salt reactor, a kind of modern nuclear reactor.

It would allow the ship to stay at sea indefinitely, with full energy autonomy. Like the quantum computer, however, this technology does not yet exist, but is being developed by the British firm Core Power in collaboration with TerraPower, a nuclear engineering company headed by Bill Gates With Shte one of a dozen units that have announced links to the project, including IBM, marine architecture studio Jahtet Iddes and ship classification firm RINA with

When asked which celebrities he would like to have on board, Olivera responds with a list of names he calls “common suspects”: Elon Musk, Michelle Obama, Greta Thunberg, “No Logo” author Naomi Klein and Patagonia clothing brand founder Yvon Chouinard.

His plan, however, is to unite these VIPs with a group of “very inspiring people” unfamiliar from all walks of life, of all ages and all cultures, who will not be missed. were required to pay for their ticket, but would still manage to stay in one of the luxury suites.

“This is how we are democratizing the experience,” he says, “allowing people who could never in a million years afford the ticket to board.”

Main image credit: Earth 300 courtesy