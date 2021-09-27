International
Nuclear megayacht created to save the world
Orders entered, adding a growing global fleet of thousands of super yachts – loosely defined as luxury boats at least 80 meters long and professionally crewed.
Large super yachts have a disproportionately negative impact on the planet.
Now, a proposed ship aims to harness the luxury atmosphere of the super yacht and combine it with scientific research to create an emission-free megaship that will unite climate scientists and the rich in a bold effort to save the planet.
“Why not take the richest people in the world, draw them along with the smartest and brightest scientists, and let them experience what is happening directly?” asks Aaron Olivera, a Gibraltar-based entrepreneur based in Singapore, behind the idea.
“Rich people can go online and buy whatever they want, but they can not buy a new mental model with which to see the world.”
A floating computer
If built, the new ship would fade into even the largest superyacht in the world.
Courtesy Earth 300
The preliminary design is sleek and bold, with a unique 13-storey sphere that will house two dozen science labs. They will be collecting data from the ship’s voyages in the hope that they will come up with solutions to help alleviate the climate crisis.
Feeding on an open source platform to allow the global community to participate, they will be supported by a quantum computer, a new type of computer that uses the properties of quantum mechanics to achieve extraordinary speed and power.
Most of the ship’s capacity of 425 people will be taken by two main groups: 165 crew and 160 scientists.
There will also be 20 students and a group of 20 resident experts – economists, engineers, explorers, artists, activists and politicians – forming a “multidisciplinary pot”, says Olivera.
The only paying guests will be wealthy tourists occupying the ship’s 20 VIP suites, at an estimated cost of just over $ 1 million per person, to fund science.
But forget the exclusivity.
“This ship will be a floating computer that will allow people from all over the world to take part in the voyage. This means that these wealthy individuals who will come aboard will have to share the experience with the world. , not just between them “. says Olivera.
A global ship
The 300 Earth is designed to be an emission-free vessel.
Courtesy Earth 300
Olivera says he envisions Earth 300 becoming an iconic object of her generation and makes comparisons to the Olympic torch and the Eiffel tower.
“The reason we are building a ship is that climate change is a global problem, so it needs a global vehicle,” he says, adding that the oceans are the beating heart of the planet because they absorb most of the carbon. . But he also wanted people to gather in a confined environment, experiencing a sense of adventure and even danger.
“The connections made on a ship are very different from those made on a static building. When was the last time you had an adventure inside a building?”
Olivera, who has a background in the world of luxury and hospitality in Singapore, says the inspiration for Earth 300 came when he was diving in the Maldives and saw his corals dying. He envisions the ship as a way to combine two colliding worlds – luxury and environmentalism.
“We want to create a new brand of enlightened explorer, to change the flow in the way people see the rich and show that they can and should lead the way,” he says.
The idea of a luxury research ship is not entirely new. REV Ocean, a similar project coming from Norway, is a $ 350 million 600-foot-long super-yacht designed to investigate overfishing, climate change and plastic pollution.
At $ 700 million, the estimated cost of the Earth 300 is double that of the REV Ocean, and Olivera is looking at shipyards in Germany and South Korea for construction. He says the ship’s preliminary design and marine engineering have been completed and he hopes to be ready for a first voyage this decade.
“I think 2025 is possible for us. It ‘s just a matter of chips getting into the country in the next six months or so, once we’ve created the funding package,” he says, adding that funding will also come from private investors as “traditional banking instruments”.
With nuclear energy?
Designer Aaron Olivera says he hopes to power the spacecraft using nuclear technology.
Courtesy Earth 300
When asked which celebrities he would like to have on board, Olivera responds with a list of names he calls “common suspects”: Elon Musk, Michelle Obama, Greta Thunberg, “No Logo” author Naomi Klein and Patagonia clothing brand founder Yvon Chouinard.
His plan, however, is to unite these VIPs with a group of “very inspiring people” unfamiliar from all walks of life, of all ages and all cultures, who will not be missed. were required to pay for their ticket, but would still manage to stay in one of the luxury suites.
“This is how we are democratizing the experience,” he says, “allowing people who could never in a million years afford the ticket to board.”
Main image credit: Earth 300 courtesy
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/earth-300-megayacht/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]