



Mr. President and colleagues, Thank you, Mr. President. Let me thank you and the Irish Presidency for joining us today in underlining our support for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT). Let me also thank our three summaries for their presentation and reiterate the UK’s congratulations to Mr Floyd on his appointment as Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear Test Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO). The UK sees the CTBT and its entry into force as a vital part of the step-by-step approach to nuclear disarmament under the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT). We continue to be a vocal activist for its entry into force, engaging both publicly and privately with the eight remaining Annex 2 states. passed at the Article XIV CTBT Conference. Our goal is very simple: to put an end to the explosions of nuclear weapons tests, everywhere on the planet. Every signature and ratification brings us closer to this goal. We therefore welcome ratifications by Cuba and the Union of the Comoros since the last Conference. The UK has not carried out any nuclear weapons test explosions or any other nuclear explosions since 1991. We played a central role in the CTBT negotiations, being one of the first states to sign it and complete ratification in 1998. The United Kingdom condemns North Korea’s continued development of illegal nuclear and ballistic missile programs, most recently demonstrated on September 15 with two ballistic missile launches, in violation of UN Security Council Resolutions, and their six nuclear tests. since 2006. We call for the full, verifiable and irreversible denuclearization of North Korea, and I call on the country to resume dialogue with the international community. We call on North Korea to sign and ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty. Returning to the CTBTO, it is our collective responsibility to support the verification mechanism, financially and technically, in order to ensure that it is fit for purpose after its entry into force. The UK is one of the largest financial contributors to the CTBTO, providing 4.5 million a year. We offer extensive technical and political support. We maintain the UK National Data Center and house thirteen facilities, which support the International Monitoring System. Mr. President, we must all take responsibility for promoting the entry into force of the Treaties, including engagement with the remaining Annex 2 States, but also with civil society and young people, to demonstrate the crucial role that this Treaty and the Organization play. its in maintaining international security, and as a step towards our common goal, of a world without nuclear weapons. Thank you.

