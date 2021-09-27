Silversea launches its first international TV commercial – Cruise Industry News

Silversea Cruises has launched its first international television commercial. According to a press release, the 30-second TV spot will be shown on major national television networks and broadcast platforms in the US and UK from 27 September 2021, before appearing in markets worldwide.

Advertising is part of an integrated, multi-channel advertising campaign that includes print, digital and social media, Silversea said. Its purpose is to inspire curious travelers to rediscover the world with a new passion.

Silversea is facing its biggest expansion ever, said Barbara Muckermann, chief shipping officer. But this increase coincides with a very special moment in the history of travel. The doors of the world were closed upon us; now they are reopening and it is our responsibility as the ultra-luxury cruise line to rekindle our guests ’passion for discovery and let them know it is time to start exploring again safely, which is probably the most luxurious great of all now.

According to the press release, the ad was conceived by Silverseas Global Creative Director Jos M. Vuolo. Silversea photographer and collaborator Steve McCurry appears as the protagonist of the commercials, enticing viewers to embrace their desire to reconnect with the authentic beauty of the world.

From his set on board the Silver Spirit, McCurry writes an open invitation, addressed to the “Curious,” in which he writes: “To all of you who have loved to travel: times are time. The world is reopening. Open the world . “

The TV commercial focuses on trips to discover the “most precious things” on Earth, which are not things at all, Silversea said.

Our New Curiosity Campaign was created to empower travelers to indulge their passion for travel with new eyes. A storyteller born with the spirit of an explorer, Steve McCurry was the perfect subject for advertising: Steve is a passionate traveler who is encouraged to seek out the world’s richest moments, just like our guests. Steve’s unique view of the world creates feelings of excitement and hope, marking a new beginning in travel. Steve’s images are sincere, attractive and inspiring, but most importantly they convey the world in its most authentic form. In the same vein, our new TV commercial shows the almost endless range of enriching experiences that our travels unlock. With the reopening of the world, our guests have a renewed hunger to travel to new places, to immerse themselves in new cultures and to experience new things, said Silversea Creative Director Jos M. Vuolo.

Muckermann added that For the Curious was the Silverseas mantra.

(O) Your first international TV campaign will attract curious travelers all over the world. After all, our guests are travelers, not tourists; they collect interactions with people and experiences, not monuments. Curiosity is their common denominator, their driving force. Our TV commercial applies this concept with beautiful knowledge to the most prominent destinations around the world. This is complemented by our print campaign, which features a particularly breathtaking selection of images shot by Steve while he was traveling with us. These images are an invitation, almost, though it hardly needs it. People are ready to go, she said.

Steve McCurry is a long-term ambassador for Silversea Cruises. Since the start of his creative collaboration with the cruise line in 2017, the award-winning photographer has undertaken more than 25 sweeping trips with Silversea, capturing more than 500 images of cultures, landscapes and moments across the globe.

It was good to be back on a Silversea ship, to film this commercial and to continue our close collaboration as the world reopens, said Steve McCurry. My curiosity as a traveler encourages me to travel; my travels with Silversea offer the opportunity to delve deep into the world, into the heart of fascinating cultures, wild landscapes and warm-hearted communities. The Silverseas TV commercial will resonate with those who share my passion for discovery.

Documentary producer Denis Delestrac directed and in collaboration with ZETA SRL co-produced the Silverseas TV commercial. In 2001, after working as a writer and photographer in France and the US, Delestrac spent his career producing documentary films in India, where he first met Steve McCurry with whom he made his first short documentary. Delestrac has previously worked with Silversea and Steve McCurry on a number of projects. He is the winner of over 40 international awards, according to Silversea.