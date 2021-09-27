



September 27, 2021



By Tom Tolen / [email protected] The highly respected individual who heads the Brighton Area Fire Department has been honored by an international firefighting organization. Fire Chief Michael OBrian has been awarded the prestigious Robert W. Gain Lead Prevention Award for Fire Prevention by the International Code Council. The award was presented last Tuesday at the ICC Gala in Pittsburgh during its annual conference. The Robert W. Gain Prevention Fire Prevention Leadership Award is given annually to recognize career achievements by an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and long commitment in support of fire codes and fire prevention. The honor was bestowed on OBrian greatly for his efforts in developing better and tougher fires and building codes for the future. OBrian said, in his own words, “I’m really honored to be humble to be known. He added that he, quoting again, had the ability to work with some amazing people over the years, (leading to) doing a change in making the community safer OBrian said he had found that engaging internationally allows (the organization) to make a real difference worldwide. OBrian has been a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and their Fire and Life Safety Section for many years, which he says has helped him in his professional development. As a result of his involvement, he is able to bring information on the latest trends and developments in firefighting to his firefighters and the community. The chief said it is important to have open communication with his firefighting staff and to educate them on the work being done in construction and fire codes, to assist them in incident scenes. The Brighton Area Fire Department has 75 paid, in-service, part-time, and 19 full-time firefighters, including command officers and office staff. OBrian says the department is working to address the lack of firefighters by hiring 10 more. The authority covers the city of Brighton and the cities of Genoa and Brighton. Anyone interested in applying for a position in the fire department. is asked to go to the BAFD website at brightonareafire.com, click on Join our team and follow the requirements. The department will host its annual Open House on Saturday, Oct. 9, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the downtown fire station at 615 West Grand River in Brighton. There will be firefighting demonstrations, opportunities to meet firefighters and Sparky and Freddie Fire Truck will be available. There will also be free hot-dog and cotton candy until the supply lasts. ____________ Photo from left to right: Angie Wiese, board member with the International Code Council and Fire Safety Manager for St. Paul City, Chief Mike O’Brian and Tonya Hoover, Acting U.S. Fire Administrator and former California State Fire Marshal.

