A vote for stability: The world reacts to the election result in Germany | Election News

European powers have hailed the outcome of Germany’s national election, with France hailing the vote as a victory for stability and Spain’s socialist prime minister predicting closer ties following the triumph of center-left Social Democrats (SPD) parties.

The SPD narrowly led Sunday’s vote, receiving 25.7 per cent of the vote, according to provisional results released Monday.

Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkels, the center-right Conservative bloc CDU-CSU came in second, but recorded their worst performance ever.

SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz said the party would hold coalition talks with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP). Talks can take months to complete.

Scholz, who was finance minister in the grand coalition administration at Merkel, also gave a first indication of his foreign policy ideas.

The 63-year-old told reporters that a government he led would offer the United States continuity in transatlantic relations. He also linked a UK fuel supply crisis to Brexit, signaling solidarity with the bloc.

Here is how other countries reacted to the developments:

FRENCH

French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune praised the result of Germany’s vote in Paris, the first official reaction to the poll, welcoming the pro-EU positions held by the SPD, the Greens and the FDP.

“Here is a place, our close neighbor, that places great value on moderation, stability and continuity,” Beaune told France 2 television.

“I think that, informally, talks between German political parties and we should start now to get to know each other,” he added.

Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is France’s closest partner and their relationship lies at the heart of the European Union. President Emmanuel Macron built strong working relationships with Merkel.

I would say that, to a certain extent, the Germans voted for Angela Merkel, Beaune said, noting that both Scholz and his Christian-Democrat rival Armin Laschet had campaigned as the chancellor’s true heir in departure, which has led Germany for 16 years.

Spain

Socialist Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez predicted closer ties between Madrid and Berlin under an SDP-led government.

Spain and Germany were already very united in our Europeanism and now we have the opportunity to be united in the color and orientation of our governments, Sanchez said during a speech in the northern city of Santander.

Sanchez earlier said on Twitter that Madrid and Berlin will continue to work together for a stronger Europe and a fair and green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic after the SDP victory.

congratulations for @OlafScholz AND @spdde for great results. Spain and Germany will continue to work together for a stronger Europe and for a just and green recovery that leaves no one behind. Pedro Snchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 26, 2021

UN

European Parliament President David Sassoli, who is also a member of the center-left political alliance in the EU assembly, congratulated Scholz.

“After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and credible partner in Berlin to continue our joint work for a social and green recovery,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to the COVID pandemic. -19.

compliments @OlafScholz AND @spdde to your victory! After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and credible partner in Berlin to continue our joint work for a social and green recovery. David Sassoli (@EP_President) September 27, 2021

The EU executive refrained from comment, with Brussels waiting until the form of government is known before issuing remarks.

Russia

Russia said it hoped for continuity in its ties with Germany.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that despite the differences between Moscow and Berlin, we are united by an understanding that problems can and should be resolved only through dialogue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Merkel, a Russian speaker, have backed a working relationship by discussing issues including the Syrian war and Moscow involved in poisoning Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny.

Russia and Germany are important trading partners and have worked together to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the face of German opposition from eastern EU and NATO allies such as Poland, the Baltic states and the US, which they say gives Moscow much control over europe energy supply.

The pipeline will also divert supplies from an existing route through Ukraine and Kiev fears it will lose the necessary transit tariffs.

Scholz said Monday that Moscow had promised the pipeline would not serve as an energy weapon.

Moscow guaranteed, he said, that Ukraine would remain a transit country and that we would make sure that gas supplies to certain countries in Eastern Europe were not threatened by Russia.

Hungary

Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest was ready to work with a new German government and boost co-operation with Berlin after the election.