International
A vote for stability: The world reacts to the election result in Germany | Election News
European powers have hailed the outcome of Germany’s national election, with France hailing the vote as a victory for stability and Spain’s socialist prime minister predicting closer ties following the triumph of center-left Social Democrats (SPD) parties.
The SPD narrowly led Sunday’s vote, receiving 25.7 per cent of the vote, according to provisional results released Monday.
Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkels, the center-right Conservative bloc CDU-CSU came in second, but recorded their worst performance ever.
SPD chancellor candidate Olaf Scholz said the party would hold coalition talks with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democratic Party (FDP). Talks can take months to complete.
Scholz, who was finance minister in the grand coalition administration at Merkel, also gave a first indication of his foreign policy ideas.
The 63-year-old told reporters that a government he led would offer the United States continuity in transatlantic relations. He also linked a UK fuel supply crisis to Brexit, signaling solidarity with the bloc.
Here is how other countries reacted to the developments:
FRENCH
French Minister for European Affairs Clement Beaune praised the result of Germany’s vote in Paris, the first official reaction to the poll, welcoming the pro-EU positions held by the SPD, the Greens and the FDP.
“Here is a place, our close neighbor, that places great value on moderation, stability and continuity,” Beaune told France 2 television.
“I think that, informally, talks between German political parties and we should start now to get to know each other,” he added.
Germany, Europe’s largest economy, is France’s closest partner and their relationship lies at the heart of the European Union. President Emmanuel Macron built strong working relationships with Merkel.
I would say that, to a certain extent, the Germans voted for Angela Merkel, Beaune said, noting that both Scholz and his Christian-Democrat rival Armin Laschet had campaigned as the chancellor’s true heir in departure, which has led Germany for 16 years.
Spain
Socialist Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez predicted closer ties between Madrid and Berlin under an SDP-led government.
Spain and Germany were already very united in our Europeanism and now we have the opportunity to be united in the color and orientation of our governments, Sanchez said during a speech in the northern city of Santander.
Sanchez earlier said on Twitter that Madrid and Berlin will continue to work together for a stronger Europe and a fair and green recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic after the SDP victory.
congratulations for @OlafScholz AND @spdde for great results. Spain and Germany will continue to work together for a stronger Europe and for a just and green recovery that leaves no one behind.
Pedro Snchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 26, 2021
UN
European Parliament President David Sassoli, who is also a member of the center-left political alliance in the EU assembly, congratulated Scholz.
“After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and credible partner in Berlin to continue our joint work for a social and green recovery,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to the COVID pandemic. -19.
compliments @OlafScholz AND @spdde to your victory! After this historic crisis, there is no time to lose: Europe needs a strong and credible partner in Berlin to continue our joint work for a social and green recovery.
David Sassoli (@EP_President) September 27, 2021
The EU executive refrained from comment, with Brussels waiting until the form of government is known before issuing remarks.
Russia
Russia said it hoped for continuity in its ties with Germany.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that despite the differences between Moscow and Berlin, we are united by an understanding that problems can and should be resolved only through dialogue.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Merkel, a Russian speaker, have backed a working relationship by discussing issues including the Syrian war and Moscow involved in poisoning Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny.
Russia and Germany are important trading partners and have worked together to complete the Nord Stream 2 pipeline in the face of German opposition from eastern EU and NATO allies such as Poland, the Baltic states and the US, which they say gives Moscow much control over europe energy supply.
The pipeline will also divert supplies from an existing route through Ukraine and Kiev fears it will lose the necessary transit tariffs.
Scholz said Monday that Moscow had promised the pipeline would not serve as an energy weapon.
Moscow guaranteed, he said, that Ukraine would remain a transit country and that we would make sure that gas supplies to certain countries in Eastern Europe were not threatened by Russia.
Hungary
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said Budapest was ready to work with a new German government and boost co-operation with Berlin after the election.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/9/27/german-election-how-the-world-reacted
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]