Global Citizen Live generates $ 1.1 billion to fight poverty





Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour concert featuring performances by Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, BTS and Elton John and dozens of other stars, raised $ 1.1 billion in commitments and promises over the weekend to fight extreme poverty

NEW YORK-Global Citizen Live, a 24-hour concert featuring performances by Stevie Wonder, Jennifer Lopez, BTS and Elton John and dozens of other stars, raised more than $ 1.1 billion in commitments and pledged over the weekend to fight extreme poverty . Broadcasting from countries on six continents, including New York Central Park and opposite the Eiffel Tower in Paris, Global Citizen also secured promises from France for 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine for developing countries and corporate promises to plant 157 million trees around world. Promises for the vaccine, which also came from the governments of Croatia and Ireland, were followed by numerous prayers, including from Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, on stage in Central Park on Saturday afternoon. This year, the world is expected to produce enough doses to meet the vaccination target of 70% of people in every single country, said Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to the cheers of the Central Park crowd. But it is wrong that so much of the vaccine supply has only gone to 10 rich nations so far, and not all the others. The US government has pledged $ 295 million for humanitarian needs worldwide caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Key philanthropic commitments came from the Lego Foundation, which pledged $ 150 million to support UNICEF and other child labor partners, and Rotary International, which pledged $ 98 million in grant funding in 2022. The event featured numerous musical collaborations, including Billie Eilish and Finneas joining Coldplay in New York and Charlie Puth joining Elton John in Paris, but joint efforts also took place off stage. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Children’s Investment Fund Foundation (CIFF) and a private foundation have teamed up to create a $ 50 million fund to support the United Nations Population Fund. CIFF also pledged $ 50 million to UNICEF to fund child nutrition projects. Namati, the Charles Stewart Mott Foundation and the William and Flora Hewlett Foundation collectively pledged $ 20 million as initial funding to launch the Legal Empowerment Fund, which they hope will help raise $ 100 million over 10 years to support the movement. justice. Hugh Evans, CEO of Global Citizen, told the Associated Press that the 24-hour event was necessary because COVID-19 has erased decades of profits, resulting in 150 million more people in extreme poverty this year and 41 million people in Africa facing me uri. Evans says climate change is another global issue that threatens to push more people into extreme poverty. During Global Citizen Live, more than a dozen corporations, including Proctor & Gamble, Starbucks, Delta Air Lines, American Express and Citi, joined the Race to Zero Campaign, which seeks to reduce worldwide net carbon emissions to zero by 2050. Future generations will hold us accountable, said Alok Sharma, president-designate for COP26, the United Nations conference on climate change in November. Call on the richest countries to fulfill their promise of money, to support developing countries to deal with the impacts of climate change. And call on world leaders to deliver a result in Glasgow that we can all be proud of. The Associated Press receives support from Lilly Endowment to cover philanthropy and nonprofits. AP is solely responsible for all content.

