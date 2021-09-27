Liberal Democrats seek to challenge new laws on names of Australian political parties in high court | Australian politics

The Liberal Democrats are seeking to launch a challenge in the Supreme Court against new laws that could force the party to change its name less than 12 months after the next federal election.

Libertarian party lawyers have filed a lawsuit against Commonwealth in the High Court over changes to Australia’s electoral laws, which would force parties to seek permission to use every word in their name that has already been used by existing parties.

Part of a set of changes introduced in a party registration integrity bill including a requirement that all parties have at least 1,500 members, the Liberal Democrats see the rules as a direct attack by the Liberal party.

Passed in August with Labor support, the new laws bypass the Australian Electoral Commission and instead require the Liberal Democrats and any other party to use a word already taken from a political rival to seek the permission of other parties.

Basically they can get a notice of resignation and resignation from the Liberal party at any moment, just like any party in that position, Malcolm Stewart, managing director of Sydney Speed ​​and Stracey law firm told Guardian Australia.

Recordings viewed by the Guardian Australia say the case, if heard in court, would be fought on the basis of freedom of political communication, and, to what extent, it is appropriate for liberal or Labor parties to have a monopoly on them. word.

“If that were to happen we would be the only country in the world as far as I know to do so,” he said.

The Liberal Democrats are seeking to eat at the base of the right wing of the Liberal parties by resolutely opposing Covid’s blocking measures.

The party has increasingly sought to win over voters dissatisfied with the masses, but it has also increasingly been linked to the controversial anti-blockade protest movement.

In July John Ruddick, a prominent former member of the Liberal Party in NSW, who has since joined the Liberal Democrats, attended an anti-blockade rally in Sydney and wrote on Twitter that he had been fined $ 1,000 as a result.

She has also won the support of a number of disgruntled members of the Liberal party. Earlier this year, former Queensland Prime Minister Campbell Newman announced that he would be the leading candidate for the Senate in Queenslandwith

In a statement Newman called the election law entirely political, saying the party hoped the high court would review the constitutionality of the law.

Wed prefer to fight elections on issues that matter to the public and not play childish political games when the nation is in the midst of a pandemic, he said.

The laws were part of a set of changes introduced by Election Assistant Secretary of State Ben Morton, designed to crack down on multiple voting and electoral violence, and to raise the bar for party registration.

The naming provisions in the bill were opposed by a number of small parties and crusaders, but were removed by the Labor opposition when the bill was introduced.

The Liberal Party has previously tried to force both the Liberal Democrats and another new party, the New Liberals, to change their names citing voter confusion.

In April the party warned of widespread voter confusion that would likely distort election results if the New Liberals were allowed to register and run candidates with that name.

He cited the Liberal Democrats ‘previous success in the Senate election, including the 2013 election, in which David Leyonhjelm marked a 7.19% move toward him and voted 9.3% as a result of the Liberals’ remaining 20 seats on the ballot. .