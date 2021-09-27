Business Professors Spain Sabbatical Inspires International Course Content





When COVID-19 was first declared a pandemic in March 2020, Elizabethtown College Associate Professor of Entrepreneurship and Management Petru Sandu was just two months away on his holiday in Spain. They abroad were urged to return home, but Sandu decided to stay as a visiting professor at Jaen University in Andaluca in southern Spain. Over the course of six months, he taught two courses at Jaen University, one in entrepreneurship and one in strategy. Sandu said the main point of his vacation were his students, and although his time abroad was affected by the pandemic, he learned how to best share his experience with them and advance the international content of his courses. I love students; I love their motivation, their love for the English language, their desire to improve their English writing and speaking skills, Sandu said. Some of them are still in touch with me now. I am still helping them with some projects and articles. This was the second Sabbath Sandus at Jaen University. When he first traveled to Spain in 2013, he used the opportunity to take Spanish classes and really learn the language. Going back gave him the opportunity to speak fluently. Spanish is a language I value and a culture I value, Sandu said. I call Spain my second home. While in Spain, Sandu completed and published a family business research paper in a peer-reviewed journal with one of his 2020 graduate students. Sandu also had the opportunity to work on the St. Thomas Business Plan Competition with a team from Etown who qualified for the finals. Because of his international experiences, Sandu is passionate about allowing students to take full advantage of the opportunity to study abroad during their time at Etown. He believes that the best way to get to know a country is to immerse yourself in the culture. Students should go abroad because when we live here, we take things for granted, Sandu said. When we travel, we expand our horizons every single step. Coming out of their comfort zone, they will learn, grow and experience. Sandu is grateful for the opportunity to take many vacations in Spain, and he believes being able to share what he has learned through these experiences will help his students. My international experience in Spain will benefit my students by encouraging them to study the world, improving the content of my classes and then expanding my field of research into international entrepreneurship and international business, Sandu said.

