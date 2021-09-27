Director of National Intelligence visits FIU | FIU News





On Sunday, September 26, the Honorable Avril Haines, Director of National Intelligence (DNI), visited campus for a conversation with President Mark B. Rosenberg focused on sharing the intelligence community mission and field career opportunities with FIU students . They also discussed some current national security issues such as cryptocurrency, climate change, election interference and China. The United States Intelligence Community (IC) is a separate group of governments intelligence agencies and subordinate organizations working separately and together to carry out intelligence activities to support the foreign policy and national security of the United States. Member organizations include intelligence agencies, military intelligence, and civilian intelligence offices and analytics within the federal executive departments. Rosenberg, who is an expert on Latin America, and Haines discussed current issues related to the region, particularly with regard to Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. Haines spoke about the challenges that the IC is focusing on such as transnational migration and organized crime, among others. She spoke not only about efforts to find effective solutions to intermediate crises, but work to identify the drivers of these challenges. “Many countries in the region” are our partners. These are countries we work with to promote health and safety throughout the hemisphere, “she said. Haines is the seventh DNI and the first woman to hold a cabinet-level position. She serves as the Chief Intelligence Advisor to the President of the United States. “This is my first appearance at a university,” she told students who came to hear her speak at FIU. “The reasonI’m here because there ‘s talent here. I’m interested in putting it in IC. ” Haines kicked off her FIU tour with a one-stop-shop at the Critical Technologies and Intelligence Laboratory on campus, where FIU students IC-CAE Community Center for Academic Excellence Intelligence The Intelligence Scholarship Program shared their research on critical topics of interest to the IC. She also engaged with the new group of about 40 fellow students in a private social engagement. “As a first-generation student, being able to talk to DNI Haines strengthened that a career within IC was possible for someone with a different background like me,” said Scarlett C., a young woman in the scholarship program. . [Students pursuing careers in intelligencce must typically not be active on social media or online, so her last name has not been shared.] “I look forward to working in a diverse workforce with others striving to advance national security further to protect this nation.” Led by the Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy, the IC-CAE Scholarship is a one-year workforce development program that prepares students to be the next generation of intelligence professionals. The FIU was one of four pilot institutions designated as an IC-CAE school by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence in 2005. “We seek diversity in a variety of different forms and geographical diversity is part of the puzzle,” Haines said. “We want to reach the best talent wherever they are.” During their conversation, Haines and Rosenberg also shared their thoughts on good leadership. Haines suggests: listen to your team, have strong ethics and be authentic. To view the recording of the conversation near the fire, click here. For more information on the FIU IC-CAE program, click here.

