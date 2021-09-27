Taliban order Berbers not to shave in Helmand Afghan ProvinceExBulletin







change the title Bernat Armangue / AP

Bernat Armangue / AP KABUL, Afghanistan The Taliban on Monday banned barbers in a southern Afghan province from shaving or trimming their beards, claiming their decree is in line with Sharia law, or Islam. The order in Helmand province was issued by the provincial deputy government of the barber virtue department in Lashkar Gah, the provincial capital. “Since I heard (about stopping beard cutting) I am heartbroken,” said Bilal Ahmad, a resident of Lashkar Gah. “This is the city and everyone follows a lifestyle, so they should be left alone to do what they want.” During their previous rule in Afghanistan, the Taliban adhered to a harsh interpretation of Islam. Ever since they invaded Kabul on August 15 and regained control of the country, the world is looking to see if they can re-establish their strict rule of the late 1990s. Some indications came on Saturday, when Taliban fighters killed four suspected kidnappers and later hung their bodies in public squares in the western city of Herat. “If anyone breaks the rule (they) will be punished and no one has the right to complain,” the order issued to the barbers said. It was not immediately clear what punishments barbers could face if they did not follow the shaving or trimming rule. During the previous Taliban rule, conservative Islamists demanded that men wear beards. Ever since they were ousted after the US-led invasion in 2001, shaved or trimmed beards have become popular in the country. Barber owner Jalaluddin, who like many Afghans has only one name, said he hoped the Taliban would reconsider their demands. “I ask our Taliban brothers to give people the freedom to live as they want, if they want to cut their beard or hair,” he said. “Now we have a few clients who come to us, they are scared, they do not want to cut their hair or beard, so I ask them to release people, so we have our business and people can come to us freely . “ Another barber owner, Sher Afzal, also said the decree undermines the conclusion. “If someone comes for a haircut, they will come back to us after 40 to 45 days, so this is affecting our business like any other business,” he said.

