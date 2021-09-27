International
Olaf Scholz is a winner, but not chancellor yet.
BERLIN For a moment it felt like he was already chancellor. like Olaf Scholz stood on stage surrounded by euphoric followers chanting his name and celebrating him as if he were Germany’s next leader, he was the clear winner of the night.
Mr. Scholz had just done the unimaginable, to lead to his long victory of the center-left, the Social Democrats, to victory, however narrow, in Sunday’s election which was the most volatile in a generation.
But if winning was not hard enough, the hardest part may still be to come.
Mr Scholz, a loving but disciplined politician, recently served as deputy chancellor and finance minister in the outgoing government of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Although he leads the party that opposes its conservative Christian Democratic Union, he came out on top convincing voters that he was not so much an agent of change as he was of stability and continuity. In a race without a president, he ran like one.
It is a balancing act that can be difficult to maintain for a socialist once who is today firmly rooted in a rapidly changing political landscape.
It is not that the Germans suddenly moved to the left. In fact, three in four Germans did not vote for his party at all and Mr. Scholz campaigned for raising the minimum wage, strengthening German industry and combating climate change all key positions.
Despite winning the majority of votes, Mr. Scholz is not yet sure he will become chancellor. And if he does, he risks plunging into squabbles between his many coalition partners, not to mention rebel factions within his party.
On Monday, as his conservative rival continued to insist he would work to form a government, momentum seemed to be moving behind Mr Scholz as it became increasingly clear that he had the strongest hand to play in the talks. of the coalition that included two other parties. Voters have spoken, he told reporters with confidence.
However, his task will not be easy.
Mr. Scholz has been a prominent figure in German politics for more than two decades and has served in several governments. But even now it is difficult to know what kind of chancellor he would be.
An ardent young socialist in the 1970s, he gradually softened into a post-ideological centrist. Today he is to the right of important parts of his party, unlike President Biden in the United States, with whom he is sometimes compared. He lost his party leadership contest two years ago to two leftists.
The sudden resurgence of his election parties relied heavily on his personal popularity. But many warn that Scholzs’s appeal does not solve the deeper problems and divisions plaguing the Social Democrats, known by their German acronym SPD.
None of the allegations of stagnation or political insignificance raised in the SPD in recent years have disappeared, the Sddeutsche Zeitung newspaper wrote on Monday.
Or as Thomas Kleine-Brockhoff from the German Marshall Fund said: The Social Democrats are not offering a new package, they are offering a centrist who makes you forget the party behind it.
Like many other sister parties elsewhere in Europe, the German Social Democrats have been in crisis for years, losing traditional working-class voters on the far left and right and young urban voters from the Greens.
Tani z. Scholz will not only have to satisfy his left-wing party base, but he also has to deal with an entirely new political landscape.
Instead of two dominant parties competing to go into coalition with one partner, four medium-sized parties are now running for a seat in government. For the first time since the 1950s, the next chancellor will have to take on at least three different parties following a governing agreement, so Scholzs Conservative Vice President Armin Laschet could theoretically defeat him in office.
A new era in politics has officially begun in Germany and looks messy. The political landscape of Germany, a long country of dormant stability, where some chancellors stayed for more than a decade, is divided into numerous parties that no longer vary so much in size.
“There is a structural change that I do not think we have understood yet,” he said. Kleine-Brockhoff. We are facing a change in the party system that we did not see coming just a few weeks ago. Games opened a multidimensional chess game.
Mr. Scholz is heading for a frantically complicated process, where the power to decide who will become the next leader rests almost entirely with the two smaller parties that will be part of each future administration: the Greens. progressives, who with 14.8 percent had the best score in their history; and pro-business Free Democrats, at 11.5 percent. Together, these two kingdoms are now stronger than either of the two main parties.
In another first, the Free Democrats signaled that they would hold talks with the Greens first before returning to the larger parties.
The Free Democrats have never been shy about their preference for ruling with the Conservatives. The Greens are a much more natural fit with the Social Democrats, but may see an advantage in negotiations with a weaker candidate. At the state level they have successfully co-governed with the Christian Democrats for years.
Meanwhile, Mr. Laschet, his unpopularity and campaign errors sent his party to drop nine percentage points to its lowest election result ever, he said he would not accept for moral reasons, ignoring a growing number of calls from camp his to accept defeat.
No one should behave as if only he could build a government, Mr Laschet told reporters Monday. You become chancellor if you can create a majority.
It would not be the first time someone who lost the popular vote became chancellor. In 1969, 1976 and 1980, Willy Brandt and Helmut Schmidt, both center-left chancellors, formed coalition governments after losing the popular vote. But both received over 40 percent of the vote and did not face the complex multi-party negotiations now taking place in Germany.
Some conservatives asked Mr. Laschet to accept Monday.
It was a loss, said Volker Bouffier, the governor of Hesse state, adding that others were now called upon to form a government.
Ellen Demuth, another Conservative lawmaker, warned Mr Laschet that his refusal to accept was further harming his party. You are lost, Ms. Demuth wrote on Twitter. Please accept it. Avoid further damage to the CDU and resign.
The state leader of the conservative youth wing was just as persistent. We need a real renewal, Marcus Mndlein said, and that, he said, can only be successful if Mr Laschet bears the consequences of this loss of trust and leaves.
A poll released after the election showed that more than half of Germans preferred a coalition led by Mr Scholz, compared to a third who said they loved Mr Laschet at the helm. When asked who they preferred as chancellor, 62 percent chose Mr. Scholz, compared to 16 percent for Mr. Laschet.
Some argued that a Scholz-led government would give his party a chance to revive its declining wealth.
It is an important moment for the German social democracy which was on the verge of eternal decline, said Mr. Kleine-Brockhoff. Mr. Scholz will have a very strong position because he alone is the reason why his party won.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/27/world/europe/germany-election-results-olaf-scholz-spd.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]