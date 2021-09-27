Olaf Scholz is a winner, but not chancellor yet.

BERLIN For a moment it felt like he was already chancellor. like Olaf Scholz stood on stage surrounded by euphoric followers chanting his name and celebrating him as if he were Germany’s next leader, he was the clear winner of the night.

Mr. Scholz had just done the unimaginable, to lead to his long victory of the center-left, the Social Democrats, to victory, however narrow, in Sunday’s election which was the most volatile in a generation.

But if winning was not hard enough, the hardest part may still be to come.

Mr Scholz, a loving but disciplined politician, recently served as deputy chancellor and finance minister in the outgoing government of Chancellor Angela Merkel. Although he leads the party that opposes its conservative Christian Democratic Union, he came out on top convincing voters that he was not so much an agent of change as he was of stability and continuity. In a race without a president, he ran like one.

It is a balancing act that can be difficult to maintain for a socialist once who is today firmly rooted in a rapidly changing political landscape.