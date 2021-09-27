UK puts troops on alert to help alleviate fuel supply problems

The British government put dozens of soldiers on standby on Monday to help alleviate fuel supply problems caused by a shortage of truck drivers, a situation that has spurred the purchase of petrol panic across the country.

As unions called for emergency workers to be given priority over refueling, the government said it was putting British Army tankers on “a state of readiness to disperse if required to send fuel where it is most needed”. required”.

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said Britain had “strong fuel supplies”.

“However, we are aware of supply chain issues in the fuel fields and are taking steps to facilitate them as a matter of priority,” he said.

Long lines of vehicles have formed at many gas stations in Britain since Friday, causing traffic jams on congested roads. Temperatures are tired as some drivers waited for hours.

The Petroleum Retailers Association, which represents nearly 5,500 independent outlets, said on Sunday that about two-thirds of its members had run out of fuel after the truck driver’s absence triggered rounds of buying gas panic.

The Conservative government insisted the UK had “abundant fuel stocks” and blamed problems on consumer behavior.

“The only reason we do not have gasoline in the front area is that people are buying gasoline they do not need,” said Environment Secretary George Eustice.

Leading fuel firms, including BP, Shell and Esso, said in a joint statement that they expected gas demand “to return to its normal levels in the coming days”.

“We would encourage people to buy fuel as usual,” the statement said.

‘Priority approach’

But critics urged the government to leak fuel so that the shortage does not have pervasive effects on health care, police operations and other crucial sectors.

Dr Chaand Nagpaul at the British Medical Association said healthcare workers and staff of other essential services should “be given priority access to fuel so that they can continue their crucial work and guarantee patient care”.

Christina McAnea, general secretary of the Unison union, urged the government to use its emergency powers to designate gas stations for key employees.

Vehicles, including a fire truck, crashed into a gas station in Manchester on Monday. (Jon Super / The Associated Press)

“Ambulance crews, nurses, care workers, teaching assistants, police staff and other key workers should not be left stranded or forced to stand in line for hours just to get to a pump,” he said. she.

The transport industry says the UK is short of up to 100,000 truckers, due to a perfect storm of factors, including the coronavirus pandemic, an aging workforce and an exodus of foreign workers following Britain’s exit from the European Union last year. passed. Post-Brexit immigration rules mean that EU citizens cannot live and work without visas in Britain, as they could when the UK was a member of the bloc.

Several other countries, including the United States and Germany, are also experiencing a shortage of truck drivers, but the problem has been particularly evident in Britain, where it has contributed to the emptying of supermarket shelves and the closure of gas pumps.

A person fills his vehicle at a station in south London on Monday. (Alastair Grant / Associated Press)

Roland McKibbin, an electrician in London, said he had to cancel jobs because he could not get gas.

“Without fuel means I can not drive, which means I can not go to work with my vehicles,” he said. “So basically, the idiots who buy panic have lost my income and taken my food straight from the table for my wife and five-year-old son because I can’t connect people’s homes from home.”

In an effort to ease the gas crisis, the government said it was temporarily suspending competition laws so fuel companies could exchange information and target areas where supplies are low.

It is also bringing in military driving examiners to help clean up a large number of new trucks awaiting testing, although Eustice said “we have no plans at the moment to bring in the army to do the driving”.

“But we always have a civil emergency sector within the military on alert,” he added.

And, after weeks of mounting pressure on shortages, the UK Conservative government announced on Saturday that it would issue 5,000 emergency visas to foreign truck drivers to help prevent Christmas without turkeys or toys for many British families.

Brexit is blamed for the lack of trucks

But that is far less than the number needed, and critics also said the three-month visas were too short to lure European truck drivers.

Ruby McGregor-Smith, president of the Confederation of British Industry, said the visas were “equivalent to throwing a finger of water into a fire”.

Radu Dinescu, secretary general of the National Union of Road Transporters in Romania, said Romanian drivers who worked in the UK in large numbers before Brexit now “prefer EU stability”. Romania is an EU member, and Dinescu said its drivers can earn high salaries by working in France or Germany.

A fuel tanker leaves a refinery in the port of Ellesmere, in the north-west of England, on Monday. (Paul Ellis / AFP / Getty Images)

“The UK seems to be experiencing a paradox British citizens do not want to practice truck driver work while at the same time they do not want other non-British citizens to come to do the job,” he told The Associated Press.

Olaf Scholz, the leader of Germany’s Social Democrats, the party that came out first in Sunday’s election, also linked British labor shortages to Brexit.

“The free movement of labor is part of the European Union and we have worked hard to persuade the British not to leave the union,” he said. “Now they decided differently, and I hope they will manage the problems that come from that.”