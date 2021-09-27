Lawyers are seeking further climate action in Australia ahead of the Glasgow COP26 conference

Australia’s carbon reduction efforts are receiving global scrutiny and a grassy field on the Mornington Peninsula, outside Melbourne, the impact is now being felt.

Allison Hawke, development director at renewable energy company Maoneng, points out where a $ 170 million battery will be built next year to meet the needs of 40,000 households.

“The battery is meant to charge itself during the day, when there is solar generation on the ceiling and other forms of production creating an excess of energy in the grid, and then discharging it during that lunchtime peak period,” she said.

Ms Hawke would like to see hundreds of similar batteries across the country, but says Australia’s carbon emission reduction targets are too weak to provide businesses with enough incentives to invest.

“The policy vacuum is slowing down the degree of transition,” she says.

“Greater policy security would help increase the rate of investment in the industry, in what would be a very large industry with all kinds of businesses involved.”

Referring to the largest sprinter in the world, she adds that the energy market in Australia and its high carbon emissions will have to change.

“We’re slowing down, we’re really just getting up and moving,” she says.

“We really need to move at a more ordinary Bolt pace.”

She says because Australia has changed slowly, other nations are gaining the benefits of investing in green technology: jobs and a better environment.

“We are making mistakes here in Australia”

It’s been a month until world leaders meet in Glasgow to discuss how to prevent climate change escaping irreversible global change.

Ahead of COP26, the 26th United Nations Conference on Climate Change, the leaders of some of the largest countries on Earth have lifted their commitments to reduce carbon emissions.

“This year has also brought death and widespread destruction from the borderless climate crisis,” said US President Joe Biden at the United Nations General Assembly.

“The extreme weather events we have seen in every part of the world and you all know and feel that it represents what the Secretary-General has rightly called the ‘red code for humanity.'”

“Scientists and experts are telling us that we are fast approaching a point of no return, in the true sense of the word,” Mr Biden continued.

“To keep within our means the vital goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius, each nation must bring its highest possible ambitions to the table when we meet in Glasgow for COP26 and then continue to raise our collective ambitions with over time “

Australia has endured more than a decade of toxic policy centered around setting a price on carbon pollution, possibly devoting it to the careers of four prime ministers.

We are addressing COP26 promising much less action than similarly developed countries.

“We are making mistakes here in Australia,” Carbon Market Institute chief executive John Connor told The Business.

“We have to accept that we have carbon prices, we have carbon markets. Let ‘s put aside the political stance, evolve and reform those markets.”

“Global capital will leave if we become a clumsy and polluting economy that does not face risks or opportunities.”

The risk of global capital going elsewhere

Investors are already making decisions based on the inaction of climate action.

Earlier this year, the Reserve Bank governor told farmers conglomerates who were buying their produce were already wondering what they were doing to reduce emissions and offset carbon.

“I attend a lot of international meetings, often late at night, and a very common question that comes up at those meetings is what Australian business is doing to decarbonize,” Philip Lowe told the Australian Farm Institute Conference in Toowoomba.

“You are relying on overseas markets and more and more overseas investors are asking about the carbon content in production and this is a trend that will continue.”

The federal government is already changing its tune, setting targets closer to what its international allies are seeking and trying to prevent investors from attracting from Australia.

“We can not risk markets mistakenly assuming we are not moving in line with the rest of the world,” Treasury Josh Frydenberg said last week.

“If we were in that position, it would increase the cost of capital and reduce its availability.”

Mr. Connor, of the Carbon Market Institute, says the creation of a carbon price, a concept that has plagued both major parties for more than a decade, will happen either by the user for us.

“We are effectively getting carbon prices through capital strikes (attracting investors) or higher financing costs,” he says.

Moreover, countries have begun imposing “tariffs” on exporters who do not pay to deal with carbon-intensive products such as steel and aluminum.

The most urgent is the European Union Carbon Boundary Regulation Mechanism (CBAM).

“Europe is looking to implement them, but it is also important that we are seeing Japan, Korea and other countries looking at it,” Connor says.

“So this is another way in which the price of carbon will be imposed on us if we do not make reforms here at home that best suit the Australian economy.”

Climate, not China or COVID, can dominate our future

Projects like the Mornington Peninsula battery show great potential for Australia.

But there are also great difficulties. We are the second largest exporter of thermal coal in the world, which is used for energy production, and we are the largest exporter of gas.

Both create significant emissions.

On a visit to the US, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said that our role in supplying fossil fuels to Asia for energy would eventually end.

“We have always been the main exporter of energy in this region. Now that will change,” he told the Australian newspaperwith

“And we have to make sure we jump from one lily block to another to make that difference.”

But the federal government has not signed the zero-net target to strike a balance between the amount of carbon emissions produced and the amount removed from the atmosphere by 2050, much less the targets for 2030 being pushed by businesses and advocacy groups .

Ian Dunlop says regulators lost warning signs ahead of the global financial crisis. He does not want them to make the same mistake with climate change. ( ABC News: Adam Wyatt

Former head of the Australian Coal Association, Ian Dunlop, says it is not submarines, China or COVID-19 that will dominate our lives for the next 20 years, but climate change.

“Emission levels globally need to fall extremely fast, and at the moment they are rising to the worst levels,” he says.

“If we do not start tackling climate change, the entire global financial system is under threat, threatening to collapse.”

Co-author of a report on the climate risk to the bank, Risk Scales: Can the banking system survive the warming of 3 degrees Celsius ?, MrDunlop stresses the urgency of action now.

“What we do in the next three to five years will determine the future of humanity and that is the seriousness of the situation we are really in,” he says.