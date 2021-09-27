International
Children will experience three times more climate disasters than their grandparents, study suggests
If the planet continues to warm up to its current trajectory, the average 6-year-old is expected to live three times as many climate disasters as their grandparents, according to a new study published in the journal, science this week.
The research suggested that children today will experience twice as many fires, 1.7 times more tropical cyclones, 3.4 times more river floods, 2.5 times more crop failures and 2.3 times more droughts than someone born in 1960, according to Washington Postwith
The study’s lead author, Wim Thiery, called the research intergenerational inequality of climate change.
To conduct the research, Thiery and 36 colleagues compare the climate risks of older generations with the number of extreme climatic events that children today are likely to experience, according to the Post.
In fact, children are expected to face an average of five times more disasters than people who lived 150 years ago, the study suggests, if leaders at the United Nations climate summit this fall disagree on more ambitious policies, the Post reported.
At the local level, the northeastern United States is warming at a faster pace than the rest of the US adjacentwith, according to Michael Rawlins, associate director of the Climate System Research Center at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.
Between 1895 and 2020, Bay State had a warming rate of 0.3 degrees Fahrenheit per decade, reaching 3.75 degrees Fahrenheit in the last 125 years, based on a more appropriate trend line.
That means Massachusetts is already shutting down to a two-degree heat centigrade, which exceeds the standards set out in Paris Climate Agreement 2015, according to Rawlins.
With the signing of the Paris Agreement to limit greenhouse gas emissions, many people have become embroiled in a false sense of security, thinking that the 2 degree C target is somewhat a safe limit to climate change. But the number 2 C is a global average, and many regions will heat up more and warm faster than the earth as a whole, said Raymond Bradley, NE CSC lead investigator and director of the UMasss Climate Systems Research Center after publishing a study which suggested that temperatures in the northeast would rise much faster than the global average.
Our study shows that the northeastern United States is one of those regions where warming will continue very quickly, so if and when the global target is reached, we will already be experiencing much higher temperatures, with all the ecological, hydrological and agricultural. the consequences, Bradley continued.
Globally, the impacts of climate change are expected to be more dramatic in developing countries. For example, babies in sub-Saharan Africa are projected to experience 50 to 54 times more heat waves than someone born in the pre-industrial era, according to the Post.
Young people are being hit by the climate crisis but are unable to make decisions, Thiery said, according to the newspaper. While people who can make change happen will not face the consequences.
For example, people under the age of 40 are expected to experience unprecedented climate crises, facing extreme weather event rates that had only a 1 in 10,000 chance of occurring before industrialization, according to the Post.
It used to be a story that, yes, we should limit global warming because of grandchildren, Thiery told the newspaper. This study is making it clear that climate change has come. It’s everywhere.
But there is still a chance for countries to adapt to future changes, said co-author Joeri Rogelj, director of the Grantham Institute for Climate Change and Environment at Imperial College London, according to the Post. Installing flood barriers, enforcing fire protection building codes and providing shelter for people at risk from heat are all methods to make weather less destructive in the future, according to the Post.
Our goal is that this is not the end of this debate, said Rogelj, but that this is the beginning of looking at the lived experience of children born today.
