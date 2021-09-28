International
The Liberal Party demands a recount in the close race in Quebec that lost to the Bloc
The Liberal Party is seeking a recount in the Chteauguay-Lacolle federal race after the Canada Election reported what it called a “possible anomaly” in the count that saw Block Qubcois’ candidate defeat the Liberals by 286 votes.
Election Canada confirms it uncovered a possible issue with one of the ballot boxes after the results were completed. The agency did not provide details.
“Since its adoption, Canada Election has become aware of a potential anomaly with the results reported for a single ballot box in a preliminary poll,” Canada Election spokeswoman Natasha Gauthiersaid told CBC News.
“We have been informed by the Liberal Party of Canada that they are taking the necessary steps to request a judicial recount in accordance with the relevant provisions of the Act.”
The riding result was the seventh closest to the federal election, according to the Canadian Election results. Qubcois bloc MP Patrick O’Hara won on Saturday by a margin of 0.59 percent over Liberal Speaker Brenda Shanahan, who was first elected in 2015.
The Liberal Party said it was “important that every vote counted”.
“The Liberal campaign has full confidence in the avenues provided in the Canada Election Act for results close to that in Chteauguay-Lacolle,” Liberal spokesman Braeden Caley wrote in a statement to CBC News.
The Quebecois Bloc says it will not comment on the matter.
The error also came in and was fixed, the agency said
Election Canada says it has uncovered another issue earlier with the vote count in California.
The agency said one officer who accidentally returned received 410 votes for one party, instead of 40 votes. The error was discovered in “one of the results numbers for one of the polls” during the validation process and was corrected, the Canadian Election said.
“This was due to human error,” writes Elections in Canada. “The aforementioned printing house was inspected and corrected at this time, as other errors given during registration during the validation process were detected. None of these errors changed the outcome of the results.”
Candidates were notified and representatives viewed validity on September 25th.
Election Canada said no other party has yet requested a recount in other polls, but they have until four days after validation to submit a request.
“Judicial recounts were created to verify the arithmetic of the count or a contested election process based on an alleged irregularity,” Gauthier wrote. “They happen every election and they are an important part of the democratic process.”
