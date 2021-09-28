‘Tide is changing’ against Nationalists in climate policy





Liberal Federal MPs say the wave is turning against their Nationalist counterparts who oppose Scott Morrison pushing for zero-zero emissions by 2050. Deputy Prime Minister and National Leader Barnaby Joyce with Prime Minister Scott Morrison. Photo: AAP / Mick Tsikas Tensions have been high at the government level over an internal push to engage Australia in the emissions target, with Nationals opposing the proposal and saying it would hurt the regions. Yesterday, National leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce said the ruling coalition partner could not support any emissions target without a guarantee to protect regional jobs and industries. However, moderate Liberals are backing the plan, and North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman says climate change will benefit regional areas. For now, [the Nationals] are focused on what the economic transition would be, but the tides are changing, he said on Tuesday. It will be a driver of new jobs and industries and this is the silver lining of climate change. Zimmerman also said the prime minister had not yet made a decision on whether to attend in person at a major global climate conference in Glasgow in November. A poll of government supporters has found 12 including Zimmerman, Liberal Senator Jim Molan and former Nationals leader Michael McCormack who support a zero-emission target. But most supporters have yet to do so, the poll published by The Australian found. Environment Minister Sussan Ley said a zero emissions target in 2050 was zero achievable. Agriculture can play its part, she told ABC television. I talk to my colleagues all the time, there are a variety of views. We need to bring the Australian population with us. But the Nationals MP has dismissed any potential net-zero plan, with senator and former Resources Minister Matt Canavan indicating there would be no way he could support the move at the expense of coal jobs. This is a very big cost for our country to bear, he said. The UN said that if you go to zero-zero, you will have to end it [the coal industry] by 2030, and is not something I can think of. National Senator Bridget McKenzie also opposed the push, saying it was easy for Urban Liberals like Treasurer Josh Frydenberg to push for the target because the impact on their wealthy voters would be minimal. "Our people, by contrast, are generally living in lower-income electorates, while the industries that support our regional economies are emission-intensive," she wrote in an opinion article published in Australian Financial Review Tuesday. A full Nationals party chamber meeting on the issue is not expected to be held until Oct. 17, when Morrison could release more details.

