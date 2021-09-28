Haitian migrants flood Colombian city on way to US borderExBulletin

A small town in northern Colombia has seen an increase in Haiti immigrants, they have set up tents in every country available. Immigrants are trying to get to the United States.

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Many Haitians take a circular, overland route to get to the US due to lack of visas. And as Haiti immigrants gathered at the U.S. border with Mexico, another border crisis is looming further south. This journey begins in South America. John Otis has more.

JOHN OTIS, BYLINE: The Colombian city of Necocli sits on the Caribbean coast near the Panamanian border. Necocli was full of tourists. But there is no room for them anymore. Now Haitian immigrants, who lack money for hotels, have set up tents on almost every inch of the city’s sandy beaches.

OTIS: Among the camps is Bruno Noel, who has been stranded here for two weeks. Like many of the migrants stranded in Necocli, Noel fled Haiti after a devastating 2010 earthquake and settled in South America.

OTIS: Speaking in broken Spanish, he describes working in the laundry room of a hotel in Brazil. But the salary was low. And he says there was a lot of discrimination against dark-skinned Haitians.

OTIS: Now that Donald Trump has been replaced by President Biden and pandemic travel restrictions have been lifted, Noel thinks it will be easier to enter the US, so do thousands of other Haitians who had lived in South America and are now do their job the way north. Their progress has stopped abruptly in Necocli.

OTIS: This is the main pier in Necocli. From here, the boats cross a small bay to a place in the Darien jungle near Colombia’s northern border with Panama. There are no roads connecting the two countries, so the one-hour boat trip is the only way immigrants can continue their journey through the treacherous Darien Gap to the US

OTIS: But tickets are scarce. And as migrants shout to board boats, anchor bank employees struggle to maintain order.

OTIS: The problem is that Panama is only allowing 500 Haitians a day to enter the country from Colombia. As a result, only 500 migrants a day are allowed to board boats in Necocli.

OTIS: However, twice as many Haitians are coming to Necocli every day, says Cesar Zuniga, a city official in charge of emergency management. Many have to wait up to a month for a seat on boats. And this has created a huge strait of immigrants. Colombian officials estimate that 19,000 Haitians have now settled in Necocli. For many businesses, this influx has been a gift from God. Immigrants buy food, clothing and camping equipment, helping traders recover from the economic crisis caused by COVID.

OTIS: Oscar Hernandez, who owns a perfume shop, shows me his collection of pumpkin souvenirs, a Haiti coin that his customers have donated to him. He says Haitians make up 80% of his sales.

OTIS: He says, thank God because everyone is taking advantage of this – well, not everyone. There is now a water shortage in Necocli as tourism-dependent businesses are collapsing. At her seafood fish restaurant, Felicia Ospino is frying sea bass for some customers. Normally packed during lunch, the place is almost empty.

OTIS: She complains that migrants and growing piles of rubbish on the beach have intimidated tourists. Some city officials predict that President Biden’s efforts to deport newly arrived Haitians from the U.S. will stop the flow of immigrants passing through Necocli. But for now, their number continues to grow.

OTIS: In fact, there are as many as Bruno Noel, the immigrant who has been stuck here for two weeks, laughs and says he sometimes feels like he has returned to Haiti.

For NPR News, I’m John Otis in Necocli, Colombia.

