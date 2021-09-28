International investor captures 199 acres northeast of Bakersfield | tidings

International
Northeastern Bakersfield Free Land has attracted significant investment from a Canada-based company that controls more than $ 3.3 billion in strategically located real estate-focused assets.
Walton Group and Cos. Announced its acquisition of 199 acres in northeast Bakersfield for new home development including a 30 acre commercial component. The exact boundaries were blurred, but the property is bounded roughly by Highland Knolls Drive to the north, College Avenue to the south, and Morning Drive to the east.
The new homes there would fill a development gap south of Highway 178 between northeast Bakersfield and the Rio Bravo area. As such, the Walton acquisition essentially ensures that the city will expand in that direction, just as last year’s 158-acre investor acquisition near McCutchen and Gosford Roads for housing construction predicts the city will continue to grow southwest.
The transaction came at a time of great demand for rental apartments and for sale not only in Bakersfield, but across the state. As expensive people outside Southern California have migrated to Kern County during the pandemic, vacancies in Bakersfield apartments have dropped to almost zero, and earlier this year the average city sale price for a single-family home finally e exceeded its peak by the housing boom in the early 2000s
“The Southern California real estate market continues to be a thriving area of the country for development, and we can no longer be excited about this acquisition in Bakersfield,” Walton Vice President Barry Dluzen said in a press release dated. 17 September. an “exit-focused target letter” with a national house builder, whose name was not disclosed.
“We are always happy to support a leading home builder to bring the necessary home inventory to a growing housing market and to adapt to the growth of the region,” Dluzen continued.
Walton is a global investment and land asset management company headquartered in Calgary, Alberta and headquartered in Scottsdale, Ariz .; United Arab Emirates; and four Asian countries. He says he oversees assets on behalf of investors in 71 countries.
The company’s investment portfolio includes more than 81,000 hectares of owned and managed land it offers to home builders and developers. The company has often purchased vacant land on the outskirts of existing communities, positioning it to take advantage of sustained population growth and physical expansion.
A Bakersfield City spokesman said in an email Monday that, without more information than the Walton news release given regarding the project boundary, staff could not confirm whether there is any development rights on the land. The company said it was unable to provide more specific information about the transaction on Monday.
City spokesman Joseph Conroy wrote that, based on information provided by the company, it appears that at least part of the land has an approved tract for the development of single-family homes. If so, he noted, the property owner can move forward with that development, get approval for a new map, or pursue various other options.
The property in the area, he said, is zoned for single-family housing, limited multi-family housing development, open space, general commercial and commercial space and professional office.
“And, as long as development is in line with zoning, it is appropriate from a city perspective,” Conroy wrote. “If there is a need for a change of area to accommodate the proposed development, this would be considered on a case-by-case basis.”
