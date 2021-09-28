World News Day: ITE student winning video on S’pore mangroves inspired by Steve Irwin, Singapore News & Top Stories

SINGAPORE – To take a picture of a crocodile crawling on the ground, Technical Education Institute student David Lee spent a day in August at Sungei Buloh from 7am to 4pm, waiting for the right moment.

But his tireless work paid off, and a short documentary he made about mangroves with film footage tied for first place in a contest titled #NextGen Video Challenge: Telling The Climate Story.

Organized by the National Youth Achievement Award Council (NYAA), the competition aims to commemorate World News Day, which falls on Tuesday (September 28).

World News Day is a global campaign to show support for journalists and their audiences. This year’s theme is: World News Day 2021: Climate Crisis.

To compete, Singaporeans aged 13 to 30 had to create videos that addressed one of these topics: climate impacts on the urban environment, nature-based solutions for sustainable management, ecosystem protection and restoration, and changing climate and my community: how we react.

Out of 85 applications, 26 were selected in the shortlist and two equal for the first place.

Mr. Lee’s introduction, entitled The Wild Side of Singapore: Coast Guard, addresses the ecological role that mangroves play in protecting Singaporeans from the effects of climate change.

Mr. Lee, 21, who is in his final year of a Nitec High certification in filmmaking, told The Straits Times on Monday (September 27th) that making documentaries and wildlife have been his passions. twins since childhood.

He gets inspiration from Australian zoo and conservator Steve Irwin, who died in 2006 after being hit by a crawler while filming a TV show.

He said: “Crocodiles are patient creatures, they tend not to move too much as they want to mingle in the environment.

“To catch that shot, you have to be vigilant and ready at all times; if you miss it, it is gone and you will have a hard time getting the same shot you need.”



David Lee is in his final year of a Nitec Higher certification in film production. PHOTO: NYAA / DAVID ADAM JAMES LEE

For Mr. Lee, the award is a testament to his effort and commitment to improving his craft. He told ST that he has sent videos to contests for years and has made no progress so far.

The other winner is a group of students from Nanyang Polytechnic, who came up with an easy thought to force people to do more to protect the environment.

Named The Master Waster Chris, the video features an imaginary character named Chris Le Bao Qi. The vain man who does not care about conserving resources is portrayed by a Lego action figure.

Band member Celest Tan, 19, told ST that the band wanted to make a video that was more shocking and entertaining, so it would stay better in the minds of the audience.

She said: “At this point, everyone already knows how serious the climate crisis is and instead of making another serious video warning people, we wanted to do something fun that they would remember.”



Band member Celest Tan said they wanted to make a video which was more shocking and entertaining. PHOTO: NYAA / CELEST TAN

Both winners will each receive US $ 1,000 (US $ 1,350) and a plaque. The videos will also be presented at the COP26 Climate Youth Report in Glasgow, Scotland, in November. COP26 is a conference organized by the United Nations on accelerating action towards meeting global sustainability goals.

The main virtual event of this year’s World News Day will be a 75-minute Web show, titled World News Day: Climate Crisis, hosted by the Editors ’Publishing Forum and the Canadian Journalism Foundation.

It will be available on the official World News Day YouTube channel from midnight Tuesday, and on The Straits Times YouTube channel from noon on the same day.