Evergrande lacks more interest payments – Top International News





Technology stocks are falling as other U.S. indices rise Treasury yields rose to a three-month high, attracting shares of the world’s largest tech companies. The NASDAQ 100 heavy in technology has not performed other indices. FAANG shares including Amazon.com Inc. and Netflix fell as energy reserves gained. Stoxx Europe has fallen by 0.095% Dow Jones up 0.41% NASDAQ decreased by 0.36% Evergrande lacks more interest payments Wealthy investors in Chinese households buying high-yield bonds from the Evergrande Group have begun to block after the debt developer lost payments on bonds sold through shadow banks. Some lenders, known as trusts, have already used their funds to pay these investors on behalf of Evergrande. It is not clear how much funds should be paid or who are the buyers of these fixed income bonds. Rising natural gas prices will exacerbate the global energy crisis As the winter season approaches around the world, shortages of natural gas and rising energy demand are causing energy prices to rise. Countries around the world are now relying heavily on natural gas for energy to reduce coal use. ONGC officials and other senior government officials have said the central government is likely to raise gas prices by up to 70 per cent by October 2021 in India. This is happening as nations around the world compete to secure natural gas supplies for the coming cold months. Watch out for gas reserves. Top Japanese investor receives full-page ads to warn of market bubble An old and legendary investor in the Japanese stock market has put up numerous full-page ads in Japanese newspapers to warn of an epic market crash. He blamed the excess liquidity in the system as the reason for causing the stock market bubble to collapse. Atsuto Sawakami, who founded the first low-cost mutual fund in the country is now 74 years old and is succeeded by his son Ryo, who heads the firm he founded. The firm has more than 360 billion yen (24 24 lakh korro) in assets under management since September 24 with an exposure of 91% of assets in domestic shares. Orders for Business Equipment in the US Grow Again Orders placed by U.S. manufacturers for business equipment rose again in August, continuing the upward trend from the previous five months. Data from the Commerce Department on Monday show that the value of major orders for capital goods, which exclude aircraft and military equipment, rose 0.5% in August after a 0.3% revised upwards a month earlier. Beyond Growing Meat in Plans to Bring Meatless Chicken Tenders to Grocery Stores The stocks of plant-based meat substitute maker Beyond Meat rose more than 3% on NASDAQ on Monday after the company decided to bring meatless chicken tenders to grocery stores starting next month. It will be available in select Walmart, Jewel-Osco, Safeway NorCal, Harris Teeter, Giant Foods and ShopRite stores and will be expanded in the coming months. Brent Crude reaches its highest levels in 3 years. Oil prices rose on Monday, a straight fifth-day increase with Brent crude oil hitting its highest level since October 2018 as supply tightens and demand rises. UK Oil rose to $ 79.88, an increase of 2.3%. Goldman Sachs raised its $ 10 forecast for Brent crude oil at the end of this year to $ 90 a barrel, as the fastest fuel demand grows tremendously. Pfizer launches Advanced Anti-Covid-19 Pill Advanced Clinical Trial Pfizer said Monday it had begun a mid-to-late clinical trial of an anti-Covid pill. Pfizer internally calls this drug PF-07321332, started experiments in March 2020 and is testing it in combination with ritonavir, a reused drug for HIV. Many pharmaceutical giants are developing oral antivirals against Covid and if the test results are good, it will give a quick start for Pfizer. Facebook invests $ 50 million to build Metaverse Facebook announced on Monday that it will invest $ 50 million (360 rubles) to partner with organizations to build the so-called metaverse – a digital world where people can move between different devices and communicate in a virtual environment. Facebook said the new XR Program and Research Fund will invest the money globally for two years.

