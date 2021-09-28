International
Australia is still 56th in the world to cover coronavirus vaccination, but is rising
Australia is heading towards the bottom of the group of rich nations in the COVID-19 vaccination race.
After months of spinning the wheels near the starting line, we are now buzzing towards vaccination levels that will allow safer re-entry into the world.
But there is still a distance to do.
Of all the nations with at least 500,000 people, Australia currently ranks 48th in partial vaccination rates, according to the latest data compiled by Our World In Data.
Australia ranks 56th in the world for full vaccination coverage.
Among the relatively rich OECD countries, Australia still ranks near the bottom of the package.
But the nation is now crashing up, with one of the fastest vaccination rates in the world.
If you were to include Australia’s most vaccinated state or territory, the ACT would be four places ahead of Australia as a whole. Western Australia the state with the lowest level would be three places behind.
There are about nine countries between Australia and its phase B target of 70 per cent of the 16-pluspopulation (approximately 56 per cent of the total population).
Excluding the smallest countries in the world, Australia is now administering doses faster than all nations except Cuba, Cambodia and Iran.
One reason for this is that there is less competition: Many countries are slowing down their start-up, with most of their population already fully vaccinated.
As countries are moving faster
The three fastest countries at the moment started vaccinating months after world leaders, growing only when more supplies were available.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel said last week at the UN General Assembly meeting in 2021 that he expected his country to achieve “full immunization” by the end of the year.
Cuban scientists have produced three vaccines against the coronavirus, which the nation has also begun to export, even without being officially recognized by the World Health Organization.
“Thanks to the support of our men and women scientists and healthcare workers, more than 15.8 million doses of Abdala, Soberana 02 and Soberana Plus vaccines were administered during the first 10 days of this month,” Diaz-Canel said.
Cambodia is mainly using China’s Sinovac and Sinopharm vaccines in its vaccination program, and has now begun administering doses to children between the ages of six and 11.
Australia has exceeded the highest first-dose rate in the United States and the United Kingdom, but there are still dozens of countries that were vaccinating even faster than our current pandemic speed.
Australia is likely to surpass the dual-dose vaccination levels of the United States in October.
The developing world remains unvaccinated
As Australia advances in the international rankings, it is leaving behind a large part of the globe.
Only about 2.2 percent of people in lower-income countries have been vaccinated at least in part, according to figures from Our World In Data.
This is about one-30th of the vaccination rate in higher-income countries.
US President Joe Biden announced this week that his country would buy half a billion doses of the Pfizer vaccine to donate to low- and middle-income countries next year.
“To defeat the pandemic here, we have to defeat it everywhere,” Biden said.
“And I made and am keeping the promise that America will become the arsenal of vaccines, as we were the arsenal for democracy during World War II.”
Most of the least vaccinated nations are in Africa, where leaders have tried to access the doses they need.
“Science can only serve humanity if good faith and rationality guide politics,” Ethiopia’s Deputy Prime Minister Demeke McConnell told the United Nations last week.
“Unfortunately Africa, with a negligible rate of vaccination, has been left waiting for drops from the surplus of others because of the nationalism of vaccines.”
The World Health Organization (WHO) goal is to have 40 percent of the population of each vaccinated country by the end of the year, rising to 70 percent by the middle of next year.
“To achieve those goals, we need 2 billion doses for low- and low-income countries right now,” WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said this week at a meeting called by Germany and France on the recovery of pandemic and climate change.
“We urge countries and companies controlling the global supply of vaccines to exchange their forthcoming vaccine shipments with COVAX and Abbott to fulfill their promise of immediate dose sharing and facilitate immediate sharing of technology, knowledge and intellectual property Me
“The pandemic is a powerful demonstration that we can only face multilateral problems with multilateral solutions.”
