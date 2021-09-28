Black & Veatch Management Consultancy selected to help guide SCG International’s electric vehicle transition in Thailand





OVERLAND PARK, Kan .– (TELE BUSINESS) -A global leader in decarbonization solutions and zero-emission transportation infrastructure, Black & Veatch announces its selection as a technical expert in the efforts of SCG International Corp. Co.s to electrify its transport fleets. More broadly, the project seeks to be a plan for the comprehensive adoption of EV and infrastructure throughout Thailand and the other markets served by SCG. The US Agency for Trade and Development (USTDA) has awarded a SCG International grant to study the best way to accelerate EV adoption in hundreds of countries in the SCGs’ business portfolio, including cement. Black & Veatch will be a critical partner in the project, providing a strategic guide to the decarbonization of its transport fleet SCGs. The grant will also cover the design of pilot projects in three locations identified for SCG International to test the viability of the electrification of its substantial fleet of logistics vehicles, as well as its ready-mixed concrete trucks. The grant will also explore the creation of infrastructure for EV taxis in Bangkok. Helping some others make the transformative transition of their fleets to electrified vehicles, Black & Veatch embraces the opportunity to give SCG International our executable EV expertise, helping them do the same as they continue their search for future decarbonisation, said Deepa Poduval, Black & Veatchs leading the global Strategic Consulting practice. This USTDA-funded effort to help build a company road to zero-emission transportation holds the greatest promise to eventually become the largest EV adoption project and loading infrastructure across Thailand and countries neighboring, improving life and health within the region, Poduval added. with Abhijit Datta, Managing Director of SCG Internationals, said the company is fully committed to advancing the SCG Group’s decarbonisation targets, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and achieving zero-zero transition by 2050. I would like to express our sincere gratitude to USTDA as well as Black & Veatch for their support, guidance and efforts that have made this project possible, he said. We look forward to our strong cooperation in the future. The project advances the goals of the USTDA Global Partnership for Smart Climate Infrastructure, which connects U.S. industry with major clean energy and transportation infrastructure projects in emerging markets. Editors’ notes: For a download of the Black & Veatchs e-book Electric Fleets: 8 steps towards electrifying medium and heavy fleets, click herewith

To watch a January 2021 LinkedIn Live Session entitled The Electric Fleet Power Play, in which Black & Veatch and clean energy transportation experts answered questions from the audience about fleet electrification, click herewith About Black & Veatch Black & Veatch is a global employee-owned engineering, procurement, consulting and construction company with a record of more than 100 years of sustainable infrastructure innovation. Since 1915, we have helped our clients improve the lives of people around the world by addressing the resilience and reliability of our most important infrastructure assets. Our revenues in 2020 exceeded $ 3.0 billion. Follow us www.bv.com and on social media. About the US Agency for Trade and Development The U.S. Trade and Development Agency helps companies create jobs in the U.S. by exporting U.S. goods and services for priority infrastructure projects in emerging economies. USTDA connects U.S. businesses with export opportunities by financing project preparation and partnership-building activities that develop sustainable infrastructure and foster economic growth in partner countries.

