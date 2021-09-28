Children face the dark future of climate disasters

A child born in 2021 will live an average of seven times more heat waves, twice as many wildfires and nearly three times as many droughts, crop failures and river floods as their grandparents, according to a study by published Sunday that looks at how many different generations will be affected by climate change.

Results, published in Science magazine, found that global warming will disproportionately affect the lives of young people and children, especially when it comes to extreme events exacerbated by climate change. The research is the first to extensively model extreme events and future climate scenarios and apply forecasts to demographic groups to quantify how people in different age groups around the world will experience climate disasters throughout their lives.

The outlook is worrying if the pace of global warming continues unchecked, said Wim Thiery, a climate scientist at Vrije University in Brussels, Belgium, who led the research.

“We found that everyone under the age of 40 today will live an unprecedented life in terms of their lifelong exposure to heat waves, droughts and floods,” Thiery said. “This is true even in the most conservative scenarios.”

The study shows sharp inter-generational inequalities, but the researchers said climate change will affect children in developing countries even more acutely and will remain disproportionate even with the cuts in greenhouse gas emissions that the countries have promised under the Paris Agreement, a global climate pact signed by more than 190 countries.

With what is currently pledged, 172 million children in sub-Saharan Africa can live 50 times more heat waves and a sixfold increase in extreme events in their lifetime, compared to 53 million children in the same age group in Europe and Central Asia, researchers said.

While the results are already troubling, Thiery said it is likely that the impacts on people’s lives will be even greater than the study estimates. This is because the researchers focused only on the frequency of extreme events, which do not take into account how long and severe they are.

Studies have shown that climate change is making events like heat waves, droughts and wildfires not only more likely to occur, but also more intense.

“We do not take into account the fact that a bad heat wave can last twice as long in the future than today,” Thiery said.

He added that the researchers also considered extreme events in isolation, meaning that the study did not cover how the effects of such catastrophes could be amplified if they coincided.

“There is a tendency for these things to happen at the same time,” Thiery said. “Think of heat waves and droughts or river floods and tropical cyclones.”

But, said Thiery, there is reason for hope. If countries can make aggressive cuts in their greenhouse gas emissions and limit the effects of global warming, some of the most dire study scenarios could be avoided, he said.

Young people have been at the forefront of climate activism, with movements such as “Friday for the Future” protests demanding action by governments. The discussions will be particularly important in the coming weeks as world leaders are scheduled to meet from 31 October to 12 November in Glasgow, Scotland, forUnited Nations Conference on Climate Change 2021, where countries are expected to set big ambitious targets to reduce emissions by 2030.

“This should be a call to action,” Thiery said. “It is up to us to avoid the worst of global warming. For all of us living today, we need to fight climate change.”