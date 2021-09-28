What is a rapid antigen test? Where can you buy them in Australia and how much do they cost?

Testing yourself for COVID-19 at home has been a common practice for some parts of the world throughout the pandemic.

Australians will now be able to use rapid antigen tests from 1 November after the test equipment was approved by the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA).

Here’s what you need to know.

What is a rapid antigen test?

A quick antigen test is a COVID-19 test you can do at home, on your own, that will tell you whether or not you have the virus.

It is done in the same way as the PCR test in the clinic yes, you still need to attach the swab to the nose.

But instead of waiting a day or more in isolation, the results come back within 20 to 30 minutes depending on the test.

To get the result, simply add the nasal swab to a chemical solution and place it on a paper jet tape or device, similar to a pregnancy test.

The letter or device will tell you if the test was done properly and if you have COVID-19.

Can you use a rapid antigent test on a child?

Some rapid antigen tests can be used for children 2 years of age and older.

Tests instruct that children of a certain age should be tested by a parent or guardian.

Where can you buy a quick antigen test?

You cannot currently purchase a rapid antigen test in Australia for home use.

However, Australians will be able to buy the tests they will use for themselves from 1 November.

It is not yet known where home tests will be sold in Australia, however, overseas rapid antigen test is sold in pharmacies and supermarkets.

At present in Australia, home tests can only be used under the direct supervision of a qualified health professional.

TGA has approved 33 rapid tests for use under supervision, and Health Minister Greg Hunt says those suppliers are welcome to apply for home use.

Further rules will be determined by the governments of the states and territories.

How much does a fast antigen cost?

While it is free for any person to take a PCR test for COVID-19 at a clinic, it is not yet known how much a quick antigen test at home will cost.

However, rapid antigen tests are sold elsewhere for a relatively low price.

In Singapore, rapid antigen tests cost as little as $ 10, and the government recently provided all households with packages of free home testing equipment.

In the UK, a test can cost from 25 to 60 British pounds ($ 40 to $ 110) while in the US the tests are priced as low as US $ 25 ($ 35).

In the UK and US, you can purchase a single test or a series, and the tests come with additional costly services such as an online consultation with a doctor.

How long do fast antigen test results take?

You can get the results of a quick antigen test within 30 minutes.

However, these tests are not as accurate as PCR tests performed by clinics, hospitals, and GPs and tested in a laboratory.

Australian health authorities have previously been reluctant to use the rapid antigen test because Australia was trying to eliminate COVID from the community and had very little tolerance for the false positive of the case.

